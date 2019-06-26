2020 Michigan football commitments
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2020 verbal commitments (stars according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted).
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2020 verbal commitments (stars according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Reece Atteberry, Eaglecrest (Colo.), OL, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars.
Reece Atteberry, Eaglecrest (Colo.), OL, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Eamonn Dennis, Worcester (Mass.) St. John's, athlete, 5-10, 173 pounds, three stars.
Eamonn Dennis, Worcester (Mass.) St. John's, athlete, 5-10, 173 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Gaige Garcia, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, RB, 5-10, 205 pounds, two stars (Rivals).
Gaige Garcia, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, RB, 5-10, 205 pounds, two stars (Rivals). 247Sports
Fullscreen
A.J. Henning, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East, WR, 5-10, 183 pounds, four stars.
A.J. Henning, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East, WR, 5-10, 183 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Matthew Hibner, Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock, TE, 6-4, 230 pounds, three stars.
Matthew Hibner, Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock, TE, 6-4, 230 pounds, three stars. Courtesy of Lake Braddock High School
Fullscreen
Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-1, 230 pounds, three stars.
Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-1, 230 pounds, three stars. Tyler Donohue, 247Sports
Fullscreen
JD Johnson, Phoenix Pinnacle, QB, 6-4, 215 pounds, four stars.
JD Johnson, Phoenix Pinnacle, QB, 6-4, 215 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.), DE, 6-5, 235 pounds, three stars.
Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.), DE, 6-5, 235 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @aaron_lewis71
Fullscreen
Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, OT, 6-5, 289 pounds, three stars.
Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, OT, 6-5, 289 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @MicahMazzccua
Fullscreen
Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern, DE, 6-5.5, 248 pounds, four stars.
Buy Photo
Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern, DE, 6-5.5, 248 pounds, four stars. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
William Mohan, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall, athlete, 6-1, 195 pounds, three stars.
William Mohan, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall, athlete, 6-1, 195 pounds, three stars. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, S, 5-11, 212 pounds, four stars.
Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, S, 5-11, 212 pounds, four stars. Twitter: @jordanmorantt
Fullscreen
Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian, TE, 6-3, 225 pounds, three stars.
Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian, TE, 6-3, 225 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @Nick_Patt80
Fullscreen
Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra Catholic, OT, 6-7, 265 pounds, three stars.
Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra Catholic, OT, 6-7, 265 pounds, three stars. Blair Angulo, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-2, 225 pounds, four stars.
Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-2, 225 pounds, four stars. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Andre Seldon, Belleville, CB, 5-9, 154 pounds, four stars.
Buy Photo
Andre Seldon, Belleville, CB, 5-9, 154 pounds, four stars. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, three stars.
Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, three stars. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, OT, 6-6, 300 pounds, four stars.
Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, OT, 6-6, 300 pounds, four stars. Twitter: @zak_zinter
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Four-star receiver A.J. Henning has committed to Michigan, he announced Wednesday on Twitter.

    The 5-foot-10, 183-pounder from Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East, picked the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Georgia and Penn State. Henning was part of the big recruiting visit over the weekend. He is ranked 80th overall in the country per the 247Sports Composite, and is the highest ranked player in Michigan's 2020 class. 

    Michigan has received seven commitments since Sunday after the official recruiting weekend. 

    Henning is the Wolverines' 17th commitment to the 2020 class, which ranked No. 9 nationally according to 247Sports.