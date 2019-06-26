Four-star receiver A.J. Henning has committed to Michigan, he announced Wednesday on Twitter.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pounder from Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East, picked the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Georgia and Penn State. Henning was part of the big recruiting visit over the weekend. He is ranked 80th overall in the country per the 247Sports Composite, and is the highest ranked player in Michigan's 2020 class.

Michigan has received seven commitments since Sunday after the official recruiting weekend.

Henning is the Wolverines' 17th commitment to the 2020 class, which ranked No. 9 nationally according to 247Sports.