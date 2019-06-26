CWS Game 2: Vanderbilt 4, Michigan 1
Michigan team members react to their team's 4-1 loss to Vanderbilt in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The series is tied with the deciding game scheduled for Wednesday night.
Michigan team members react to their team's 4-1 loss to Vanderbilt in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The series is tied with the deciding game scheduled for Wednesday night. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt catcher Philip Clarke hugs pitcher Tyler Brown (21) after defeating Michigan, 4-1, in Game 2, of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The best of three is tied at one game a piece.
Vanderbilt catcher Philip Clarke hugs pitcher Tyler Brown (21) after defeating Michigan, 4-1, in Game 2, of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The best of three is tied at one game a piece. John Peterson, AP
Michigan pitcher Isaiah Paige (25) throws against Vanderbilt in the first inning.
Michigan pitcher Isaiah Paige (25) throws against Vanderbilt in the first inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer (80) throws against Michigan in the first inning.
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer (80) throws against Michigan in the first inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer (80) is greeted by Vanderbilt catcher Philip Clarke (5) after retiring the side against Michigan in the first inning.
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer (80) is greeted by Vanderbilt catcher Philip Clarke (5) after retiring the side against Michigan in the first inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer walks off the mound after retiring the side against Michigan in the first inning.
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer walks off the mound after retiring the side against Michigan in the first inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan right fielder Jordan Brewer grabs a fly out by Vanderbilt's Philip Clarke in the second inning.
Michigan right fielder Jordan Brewer grabs a fly out by Vanderbilt's Philip Clarke in the second inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt's Stephen Scott hits a base hit against Michigan in the second inning.
Vanderbilt's Stephen Scott hits a base hit against Michigan in the second inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt's Stephen Scott runs off a base hit against Michigan in the second inning.
Vanderbilt's Stephen Scott runs off a base hit against Michigan in the second inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer (80) walks off the mound in the second inning.
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer (80) walks off the mound in the second inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan pitcher Isaiah Paige, left, talks to catcher Joe Donovan in the third inning.
Michigan pitcher Isaiah Paige, left, talks to catcher Joe Donovan in the third inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt's Austin Martin (16) can't reach first base as he grounds out, with Michigan first baseman Jimmy Kerr (15) covering, in the third inning.
Vanderbilt's Austin Martin (16) can't reach first base as he grounds out, with Michigan first baseman Jimmy Kerr (15) covering, in the third inning. John Peterson, AP
Michigan designated hitter Jordan Nwogu (42) is helped off the field after being injured trying to reach first base against Vanderbilt in the third inning.
Michigan designated hitter Jordan Nwogu (42) is helped off the field after being injured trying to reach first base against Vanderbilt in the third inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan designated hitter Jordan Nwogu (42) is helped off the field after being injured trying to reach first base against Vanderbilt in the third inning.
Michigan designated hitter Jordan Nwogu (42) is helped off the field after being injured trying to reach first base against Vanderbilt in the third inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan designated hitter Jordan Nwogu (42) is helped off the field after being injured trying to reach first base against Vanderbilt in the third inning.
Michigan designated hitter Jordan Nwogu (42) is helped off the field after being injured trying to reach first base against Vanderbilt in the third inning. John Peterson, AP
Michigan first base coach Michael Brdar tends to Michigan's Jordan Nwogu (42) after he hurt himself trying to reach first base against Vanderbilt in the third inning.
Michigan first base coach Michael Brdar tends to Michigan's Jordan Nwogu (42) after he hurt himself trying to reach first base against Vanderbilt in the third inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt right fielder JJ Bleday (51) reacts after diving to catch a fly out by Michigan's Jordan Brewer in the fourth inning.
Vanderbilt right fielder JJ Bleday (51) reacts after diving to catch a fly out by Michigan's Jordan Brewer in the fourth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan second baseman Ako Thomas (4) throws out Michigan's Blake Nelson in the fourth inning.
Michigan second baseman Ako Thomas (4) throws out Michigan's Blake Nelson in the fourth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan"s Blake Nelson (10) hits into a single in the fourth inning.
Michigan"s Blake Nelson (10) hits into a single in the fourth inning. John Peterson, AP
Michigan third baseman Blake Nelson (10) steals second base on Vanderbilt shortstop Ethan Paul in the fourth inning.
Michigan third baseman Blake Nelson (10) steals second base on Vanderbilt shortstop Ethan Paul in the fourth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan third baseman Blake Nelson (10) steals second base on Vanderbilt shortstop Ethan Paul in the fourth inning.
Michigan third baseman Blake Nelson (10) steals second base on Vanderbilt shortstop Ethan Paul in the fourth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan pitcher Isaiah Paige is pulled in the fifth inning.
Michigan pitcher Isaiah Paige is pulled in the fifth inning. John Peterson, AP
Michigan pitcher Isaiah Paige (25) reacts to the crowd after being pulled in the fifth inning.
Michigan pitcher Isaiah Paige (25) reacts to the crowd after being pulled in the fifth inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt's Harrison Ray stretches to third base on a fielding error by Michigan in the fifth inning.
Vanderbilt's Harrison Ray stretches to third base on a fielding error by Michigan in the fifth inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt's Austin Martin grounds out, allowing an unearned run in the fifth inning.
Vanderbilt's Austin Martin grounds out, allowing an unearned run in the fifth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt's Harrison Ray (2) is greeted after scoring an unearned run in the fifth inning.
Vanderbilt's Harrison Ray (2) is greeted after scoring an unearned run in the fifth inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer reacts as he walks off the mound at the end of the fifth inning.
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer reacts as he walks off the mound at the end of the fifth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan pitcher Benjamin Keizer is pulled by head coach Erik Bakich, right, in the sixth inning.
Michigan pitcher Benjamin Keizer is pulled by head coach Erik Bakich, right, in the sixth inning. John Peterson, AP
Michigan's Jack Weisenburger (48) pitches in the sixth inning.
Michigan's Jack Weisenburger (48) pitches in the sixth inning. John Peterson, AP
Vanderbilt's Pat DeMarco scores on a wild pitch in the sixth inning.
Vanderbilt's Pat DeMarco scores on a wild pitch in the sixth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt's Stephen Scott is greeted after scoring on a wild pitch.
Vanderbilt's Stephen Scott is greeted after scoring on a wild pitch. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan pitcher Angelo Smith (40) throws in the sixth inning.
Michigan pitcher Angelo Smith (40) throws in the sixth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer reacts at the end of the sixth inning.
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rockeer reacts at the end of the sixth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt's Philip Clarke celebrates his solo homer with Walker Grisanti (17) in the seventh inning.
Vanderbilt's Philip Clarke celebrates his solo homer with Walker Grisanti (17) in the seventh inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan's Jack Blomgren is greeted by Jesse Franklin (7) after scoring a run in the seventh inning.
Michigan's Jack Blomgren is greeted by Jesse Franklin (7) after scoring a run in the seventh inning. John Peterson, AP
The tarp covers the field prior to Game 2 between Vanderbilt and Michigan in the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
The tarp covers the field prior to Game 2 between Vanderbilt and Michigan in the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 25, 2019. John Peterson, AP
    Omaha, Neb. — There was no panic in the Michigan post-loss locker room. In fact, it didn’t look or seem much different than after a win.

    The Michigan players remained confident even after a 4-1 loss to Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park Tuesday night to even the best-of-three College World Series championship series. They will play Wednesday for the national championship.

    “We’ve been in this position so many times,” Michigan coach Erik Bakich said. “A month ago we were staring down our season being over (in the Big Ten tournament). We had an elimination game in a regional, we had an elimination game in a Super Regional. It only seems fitting we have an elimination game and this World Series goes to Game 3. All those repetitions of that adversity and being in these tight moments, it’s callused our mind to where I don’t think our guys are freaking out about it at all.

    “I think they’re probably excited and expecting that the storyline of Team 153 is that it’s going to go down to three games, because, why not?”

    Senior first baseman Jimmy Kerr said the key to a short turnaround is a short memory.

    Michigan's Jimmy Kerry on the confidence in pitcher Karl Kauffmann and Jeff Criswell who will be available Wednesday Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

    “It’s been too long of a year and we’ve worked too hard to get upset about that, upset about one bad game,” Kerr said. “We get to play another game again, which is the right way to look at it. We’re going to keep doing what we’ve done all postseason long, just keep having fun with it. We’ve got two of our best guys on the mound, and we trust them, and they’re going to trust us to get it done on offense and defense and we’re going to have some fun with it.”

    Because they’ve been in similar situations, Bakich said the players are confident. They also know they have pitcher Karl Kauffmann starting with Jeff Criswell ready in relief. The two have combined for two victories in the World Series.

    “it’s baseball, and anything can happen,” Bakich said. “Tomorrow, you’ve got two really good teams going at it and the team who plays the best is going to win. We’ve been in this spot multiple times now. We’re going to have to play well. We’re certainly going to have to play better than we’ve played the last two days, but I expect our guys will respond and they’ll be up for that challenge. As long as we stay loose and be aggressive and be the aggressor and compete pitch to pitch and not make the moment too big like we’ve been saying, we’ll see what happens.

    “I like our chances. I think our mindset will be right. Whatever happens, I think our mindset will be right tomorrow.”

    Filling in for Nwogu

    Michigan lost lead-off hitter Jordan Nwogu in the third inning to a quad strain when he tumbled heading to first. He had to be assisted off the field.

    “The way he limped off the field, he wasn’t able to put my pressure on it,” Bakich said. “I don’t think that will be a 24-hour recovery. We’ll see how he feels. Maybe. A little Kirk Gibson.”

    Bakich said he wasn’t sure who he’d plug in at designated hitter and likely will move the lineup one spot and have the DH bat ninth.

    Nwogu took to Twitter after the game to thank fans for their concern.

    “I’ll be fine,” he wrote. “One man goes down and it’s the next man up. I’m gonna be the best cheerleader I can be for my team tomorrow. Let’s bring this thing home.”

    Kerr said it will be tough to be without Nwogu.

    “He’s been our table-setter all year long, one of the best in the country,” Kerr said. “Next man up and somebody will have a big day tomorrow.”

    Paige gets the start

    Michigan had used only three pitchers in the World Series before Tuesday night. At breakfast Tuesday, Bakich asked redshirt freshman Isaiah Paige what uniforms he wanted to wear that night.

    That’s when Paige knew he was going to start Game 2.  He pitched four solid innings and gave up three hits and a run.

    “Isaiah’s had good numbers all year,” Bakich said explaining why he went with Paige. “You look at his statistics, he’s been fantastic all season. The two things that stood out to me today were, No. 1, his poise. To be able to pitch in front of 25,000 people and be able to stay in control mentally and No. 2, the ability to throw pitches for strikes and to be able to keep a very good offensive team off-balance at times. Isaiah did a really good job mixing his pitches, and he gave us exactly what we needed him to do.

    “We were hoping we could establish a lead so we could go to Criswell in those middle innings and have him finish it. We knew if we were going to extend Jeff it was going to be to finish the game instead of start the game. It just didn’t happen that way. The silver lining is we’ve got a rested Jeff Criswell for tomorrow.”

    U-M pitcher Isaiah Paige on getting the start in Game 2 Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

    Paige said he had some nervousness before the game.

    “And then Tommy (Henry) and Karl talked to me before the game and told me to have as much fun as you possibly can, and I did exactly that and had fun,” Paige said. “At first I was kind of shocked because I didn’t know I was pitching and then all of a sudden the guys were like ‘Aall right Isaiah it’s your time, let’s go, let’s get after it.’”

    Tough pitcher

    Vanderbilt’s freshman pitcher Kumar Rocker pitched six and a third innings and had 11 strikeouts. He made it impossible for the Wolverines to play aggressively.

    “That’s a big leaguer out there,” Bakich said. “He’s got two really special pitches, and he throws both of them for strikes, and that’s the tough part. Sometimes guys with that kind of stuff, maybe the breaking ball is so good it’s out of the zone and you can disregard it. The problem with him is — the good thing for him, I should say, is that the breaking ball tunnels like the fast ball. It looks like fastball until it’s not. That’s what generates a lot of ugly swings up there. He’s really good. A kid like that, of that caliber coming to college, that’s good for college baseball. Those are the types of guys that make our game grow. You want to see highlighted on this type of stage.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE