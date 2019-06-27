Four-star running back Blake Corum of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore committed to Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class on Thursday.

Corum (5-9, 180 pounds) is ranked the No. 17 running back in the nation and the No. 8 player in Maryland for 2020, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Blake Corum (Photo: 247Sports)

Corum is the 18th commitment for Michigan in this class and the fourth player from St. Frances Academy, joining four-star linebacker Osman Savage, three-star linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and three-star offensive tackle Micah Mazzccua.

“Corum has burst, can change direction at a high speed, is patient in waiting for plays to develop and he knows how to set up his blocks down the field,” according to 247Sports East Coast analyst Brian Dohn. “He is elusive, and he runs with power. He has the speed to get to the edge, and the balance to turn the corner.”