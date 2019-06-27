CWS Game 3: Vanderbilt 8, Michigan 2
Vanderbilt players celebrate after defeating Michigan to win Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 26, 2019.Vanderbilt wins, 8-2.
Vanderbilt players celebrate after defeating Michigan, 8-2, to win Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series Finals on Wednesday in Omaha, Neb.   Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan's Matthew Schmidt (9), Isaiah Paige (25) and Jack Blomgren (2) react after Michigan was defeated by Vanderbilt.
Michigan's Matthew Schmidt (9), Isaiah Paige (25) and Jack Blomgren (2) react after Michigan was defeated by Vanderbilt. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan players and coaches stand for the national anthem before Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against Vanderbilt in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Michigan players and coaches stand for the national anthem before Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series Finals.   Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan's Ako Thomas, right, is congratulated by Michigan's Jimmy Kerr (15) after scoring a run during the first inning.
Michigan's Ako Thomas, right, is congratulated by Michigan's Jimmy Kerr (15) after scoring a run during the first inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan's Ako Thomas, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against Vanderbilt during the first inning.
Michigan's Ako Thomas, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against Vanderbilt during the first inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan's Karl Kauffmann (37) prepares to throw against Vanderbilt during the first inning.
Michigan's Karl Kauffmann prepares to throw against Vanderbilt during the first inning.   John Peterson, AP
Michigan's Karl Kauffmann (37) prepares to throw against Vanderbilt during the first inning.
Michigan's Karl Kauffmann prepares to throw against Vanderbilt during the first inning.   John Peterson, AP
Michigan's Riley Bertram, right, steals second base as Vanderbilt's Harrison Ray, left, misses the tag during the second inning.
Michigan's Riley Bertram, right, steals second base as Vanderbilt's Harrison Ray, left, misses the tag during the second inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan's Riley Bertram, back, steals second base as Vanderbilt's Harrison Ray, front, misses the tag.
Michigan's Riley Bertram, back, steals second base as Vanderbilt's Harrison Ray, front, misses the tag. John Peterson, AP
Michigan's Christan Bullock (5) watches as fans try to catch a home run by Vanderbilt's Pat DeMarco during the second inning.
Michigan's Christan Bullock (5) watches as fans try to catch a home run by Vanderbilt's Pat DeMarco during the second inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt's Pat DeMarco (18) stomps on home plate after hitting a home run against Michigan during the second inning.
Vanderbilt's Pat DeMarco (18) stomps on home plate after hitting a home run against Michigan during the second inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr (15) catches the ball to put out Vanderbilt's Austin Martin (16) at first base during the third inning.
Michigan's Jimmy Kerr (15) catches the ball to put out Vanderbilt's Austin Martin (16) at first base during the third inning. John Peterson, AP
Michigan pitcher Karl Kauffmann (37) prepares to throw against Vanderbilt during the third inning.
Michigan pitcher Karl Kauffmann (37) prepares to throw against Vanderbilt during the third inning. John Peterson, AP
Michigan catcher Joe Donovan (0) falls after being hit by a pitch during the third inning.
Michigan catcher Joe Donovan falls after being hit by a pitch during the third inning.   Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt's Philip Clarke (5) celebrates after scoring a run against Michigan during the third inning.
Vanderbilt's Philip Clarke celebrates after scoring a run against Michigan during the third inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan pitcher Karl Kauffmann (37) walks to the dugout after the third inning.
Michigan pitcher Karl Kauffmann (37) walks to the dugout after the third inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan's Riley Bertram (12) winces as the ball passes his head during the fourth inning.
Michigan's Riley Bertram winces as the ball passes his head during the fourth inning.   John Peterson, AP
Michigan pitcher Jeff Criswell (17) throws to a Vanderbilt batter during the fourth inning.
Michigan pitcher Jeff Criswell throws to a Vanderbilt batter during the fourth inning.   John Peterson, AP
Michigan pitcher Jeff Criswell, left, adjusts his cap as he walks to the dugout after the fourth inning.
Michigan pitcher Jeff Criswell, left, adjusts his cap as he walks to the dugout after the fourth inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan's Ako Thomas, right, throws after forcing out Philip Clarke (5) during the seventh inning.
Michigan's Ako Thomas, right, throws after forcing out Philip Clarke (5) during the seventh inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt's Pat DeMarco, right, reaches second base safely next to Michigan's Jack Blomgren during the seventh inning.
Vanderbilt's Pat DeMarco, right, reaches second base safely next to Michigan's Jack Blomgren during the seventh inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan pitcher Willie Weiss, center, looks toward the scoreboard from the dugout during the seventh inning.
Michigan pitcher Willie Weiss, center, looks toward the scoreboard from the dugout during the seventh inning. Nati Harnik, AP
Vanderbilt players celebrate after defeating Michigan in Game 3.
Vanderbilt players celebrate after defeating Michigan, 8-2, in Game 3.   John Peterson, AP
Michigan coach Erik Bakich (23) is consoled by Michigan's Ako Thomas, left, after Vanderbilt defeated Michigan to win Game 3.
Michigan coach Erik Bakich (23) is consoled by Michigan's Ako Thomas, left, after Vanderbilt defeated Michigan, 8-2, to win Game 3.   Nati Harnik, AP
Michigan coach Erik Bakich, center, is hugged by Michigan's Ako Thomas (4) as they watch Vanderbilt celebrate after Vanderbilt defeated Michigan.
Michigan coach Erik Bakich, center, is hugged by Michigan's Ako Thomas (4) as they watch Vanderbilt celebrate.   Nati Harnik, AP
    Omaha, Neb. — Jimmy Kerr wasn’t in a very reflective mood.

    The wounds were still too fresh for the senior to consider the long-term ramifications of Michigan’s season.

    The question came only about 40 minutes after Vanderbilt defeated the Wolverines, 8-2, in the final game of the College World Series, after which Kerr and his teammates stayed on the field to watch the Commodores accept the trophy they came so close to winning. As Kerr sat at the podium and addressed the media for the final time in his career, he was asked to reflect on how far the program had come in his four years.

    “Right now it sucks,” he said. “We (seniors) knew our careers would end tonight, but we were hoping it would be in a better way. It's tough to think about right now, but we'll look back in maybe not a week, maybe not a month, but years down the road. It'll be fond memories.”

    Whenever the time comes, once the wounds have healed, the Wolverines will be very proud of this season.

    This Michigan squad was one of the most successful in school history. It won 50 games, a 17-win improvement over last year, and its most since 1987. It advanced to the CWS for the first time since 1984. It had five players selected in the MLB Draft, including three in the top three rounds.

    And it made a statement to the rest of the country that the Big Ten, and Northern baseball overall, was no pushover.

    “We've talked about in a recruiting pitch that Midwest kids don't need to go south to develop into professional players and to make postseason runs,” Michigan coach Erik Bakich said. “And we've talked about kids from outside of the Big Ten footprint, outside of the Midwest, that they can come to Michigan and have that same experience.”

    Michigan baseball coach Erik Bakich on what this tournament run means for the program now and going forward. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

    History was a major motivator for the Wolverines this season. The team adopted the slogan “Team 153” to honor the 152 Michigan squads that came before it. But even the most optimistic Michigan supporter couldn’t have seen chapter 153 playing out like this.

    “There's just so many story lines that have come out of this group of getting knocked down and getting back up and fighting through adversity and just having a bunch of just good dudes,” Bakich said.

    “And I think that future teams will always reference back to this particular group as a model of consistency, you know, of how to take care of the littlest of things and having total buy-in, never doubting, even when it would be very easy to doubt, even when we had some slip-ups. But they didn't, and they stuck with it. They stayed positive, and they got hot when they needed to, and they made the run that we needed to in order to put ourselves in position to be one game away from a national championship.”

    The Wolverines will a good deal of retooling to do this offseason. Gone are starting pitchers Karl Kauffman (77th pick in the MLB Draft) and Tommy Henry (74th pick), as both are expected to sign with the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks, respectively. Outfielder Jordan Brewer (106th pick to the Houston Astros) could join them. The Wolverines also lose stalwarts Kerr, Ako Thomas, and Blake Nelson to graduation.

    But the foundation is built. The program has made the postseason three times in Bakich’s seven years and have won at least 42 games in two of the past three seasons. Advancing to the CWS Finals put the program on the map nationally. It may not have been the most successful season in school history (UM won national titles in 1953 and 1962), but it may end up being the most impactful.

    And this team created belief. Belief that a Northern team could overcome the elements and early season travel. Belief that, even when down to their final strike, the season wasn’t over. Belief that Bakich can build a sustainable winner in Ann Arbor.

    That’s what Team 153 did. It might be tough for the Wolverines to truly comprehend their impact in the wake of their loss, but time will reveal how special the season was.

    “A lot of people didn't expect us to be here,” Thomas said. “And we fought our butts off, and we're very proud.”

    Dan Hoppen is a freelance writer.

