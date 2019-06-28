Kalel Mullings (Photo: 247Sports)

Four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings committed to Michigan on Thursday, lifting UM’s 2020 recruiting class to 20 players.

Mullings is 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds and plays for the Milton Academy, outside Boston. He is ranked the No. 1 player in Massachusetts and the No. 9 player nationally at outside linebacker for 2020 by the 247Sports Composite.

Mullings chose the Wolverines over Stanford and Northwestern, among other schools.

“They’ve been recruiting me for the longest out of any school,” Mullings told Brian Dohn of 247Sports about Michigan. “It’s a great football school and a great academic school as well.”

Mullings’ commitment Thursday followed a pledge earlier in the day by four-star running back Blake Corum of Baltimore.