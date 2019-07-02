Michigan received a commitment Tuesday from speedy receiver Roman Wilson. Wilson, from Hawaii, made his announcement on Twitter.

He is ranked No. 59 at his position and reportedly ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at The Opening Regional and won the Fastest Man race.

Roman Wilson (Photo: 247Sports)

The four-star prospect from powerhouse Saint Louis High chose the Wolverines over a dozen other scholarship offers, including several schools he had visited this past spring such as Arizona State, Cal, Oregon and UCLA.

Wilson is the 21st commit to Michigan's 2020 recruiting class, which is ranked sixth nationally by 247Sports.