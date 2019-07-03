Kris Jenkins (Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports)

Kris Jenkins, a 6-4, 240-pound, three-star defensive end, committed to Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Jenkins is from Our Lady Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland. He is ranked the No. 18 player in Maryland and the No. 28 strong-side defensive end nationally in the 2020 class by the 247Sports Composite.

Jenkins has been offered by Michigan State, Maryland, Penn State and Northwestern, among others.

Kris Jenkins Sr., a defensive tackle, played at Belleville High School and Maryland before going on to a 10-year NFL career with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.

Michigan now has 21 commitments in the 2020 class.