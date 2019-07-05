In a short period of time, Michigan has added some serious speed to their wide receivers haul in the 2020 recruiting class.

On Tuesday, Roman Wilson of Honolulu St. Louis committed, and the Wolverines appear to be heading in the right direction with Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton’s Brenden Rice.

Brenden Rice (Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports)

Rice ran a 10.78 in the 100-meter dash this spring at 6-foot-2, 204 pounds. He also went 4.62 on a laser at The Opening Regionals shortly after that. Wilson (6-0, 175 pounds) ran a 4.37 in the 40 at the same Opening Regional that Rice attended. He ran 10.68 in the 100-meter dash to take home the state title this track season.

If Michigan can add Rice to Wilson and recent commit A.J. Henning, who runs 4.46 in the 40 and 10.73 in the 100-meter dash, that would make for gamebreaking potential when they get on campus. Michigan boasts few receivers on the current roster who came in from high school with verified times that fast.

Wilson said he was shown tape of the Kansas City Chiefs on his visit to Michigan as a vision of what new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis wants to do in Ann Arbor. The recruitment of players with the type of profile these three have at the skill positions shows they are serious about that.

“(Coach Gattis) just said to me that he wanted to bring in my speed because there (are) not many people like that at Michigan,” said Wilson. “He said he thought that I can stretch the field out, make plays, and bring Michigan back to what they used to be.”

Wilson’s father is a Michigan fan, but the commitment was more about how Michigan plans to use him and his relationship with Gattis and the other staff members.

"I just feel like Michigan is the best fit for me," Wilson said. "I know it’s different from Hawaii, but I’m a strong-minded person and I feel like I can make the best out of the situations they set up for me.”

Rice’s recruitment was more West Coast-based until his June 21 weekend official visit to Michigan.

Since then, the buzz for the Wolverines has increased and once again, Gattis has much to do with that.

"Coach (Josh) Gattis is a receivers coach but it's great knowing he's also the offensive coordinator,” Rice said. “It'd be a cool position to be in to be able to make big plays for his offense.”

Rice, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, was once planning on a July decision but now says he likely will move that back to the fall.

Upcoming decision for four-star

Delran (N.J.) defensive back prospect R.J. Moten will announce his college commitment on July 27 with many recruiting analysts favoring the Wolverines right now.

Moten (6-0, 200 pounds) visited Michigan unofficially in June. The football staff has spoken to him about the possibility of playing baseball in Ann Arbor as well.

Moten is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 class of 2020 recruit in New Jersey.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.