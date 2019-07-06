Franz Wagner with Alba Berlin (Photo: Michigan Athletics)

German guard Franz Wagner, the brother of former Michigan standout Moritz Wagner, has signed a Tender of Financial Aid to join the Wolverines for the 2019-20 season, the school announced Saturday.

Franz Wagner joins Cole Bajema as part of the UM freshman class in Juwan Howard's first season as coach. Moritz Wagner played for the Wolverines from 2016-18 and is a member of the NBA Washington Wizards.

"We are extremely excited to announce Franz has committed to join the University of the Michigan in the fall," said Howard in a released statement. "Franz gives us another talented guard with size who possesses a wonderful basketball IQ and a growing skillset that could be impactful for us right away."

"I am extremely excited about this opportunity," said Wagner. "I cannot wait to get on campus and meet everybody."

Wagner is scheduled to play for Germany in the upcoming 2019 U18 European Championship in Volos, Greece, July 27-Aug. 4.

He played with Alba Berlin in the BBL and SSV Iok Bernay Alba ProB in the ProB on a dual contracthis past season. He averaged 4.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.4 minutes a game.