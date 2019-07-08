Jaden Springer is rated the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2020 class. (Photo: Jim Hawkins, Inside Carolina)

Two days after landing a prized international prospect, the Wolverines received more good news on the recruiting front.

Five-star guard Jaden Springer named Michigan among his top five schools on Monday. The other finalists included Florida, Memphis, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Springer (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) is rated the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He averaged 18.6 points while shooting 55.5 percent from the floor and 30.3 percent from 3-point range this past season at Florida’s IMG Academy, according to PrepCircuit.com.

Michigan wasn't even listed when Springer announced his top 11 schools back in May, but Juwan Howard's hiring seems to have put the Wolverines in a favorable position. Of his five finalists, Springer has only taken an official visit to Tennessee.

Howard, who is in his second month on the job as Michigan's head coach, has wasted little time pursuing the nation’s top talent. He has already extended offers to 2020 five-star guard Joshua Christopher, 2020 four-star center Hunter Dickinson, 2021 five-star wing Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2021 five-star forward Michael Foster and 2021 five-star guard Max Christie.

Howard reeled in his first recruit on Saturday when German wing Franz Wagner, the younger brother of former Michigan standout Moritz Wagner, committed to Michigan’s 2019 class.

The Wolverines have one commit for their 2020 class in four-star guard Zeb Jackson.

