Michigan missed the mark for 2020 target Jabri Abdur-Rahim.

Abdur-Rahim, a four-star wing from Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J., made his college decision on Wednesday night, picking Virginia over Michigan and other top programs.

Michigan and Virginia were the presumed two front-runners to land Abdur-Rahim, the nation’s No. 44 overall recruit in the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite, but the defending national champion Cavaliers were the heavy favorite.

“I chose (Virginia) because I feel most comfortable with the staff and I felt they’d best prepare to win on the college level and achieve my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA,” Abdur-Rahim, son of former NBA star Shareef Abdur-Rahim, told 247Sports.

The writing was on the wall for Michigan over the last few weeks. Shortly after participating in the NBPA Top 100 camp in Charlottesville, Va., last month, Abdur-Rahim took an official visit to Virginia.

While Juwan Howard is the one who offered Abdur-Rahim, the 6-foot-5, 185-pound prospect originally had a campus visit planned for Michigan when John Beilein was in charge. Following the head coaching change, that visit never came to fruition.

Compounding matters was the fact Abdur-Rahim wanted to see what Michigan did offensively and defensively under Howard, he told The Detroit News during the Top 100 camp. However, that didn’t line up with his timeline and desire to wind down his recruitment in the summer.

As it stands, four-star guard Zeb Jackson remains the lone commit for Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class.

