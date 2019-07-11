Isaiah Livers (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Michigan’s trip to the Bahamas will be far from a tropical retreat.

The bracket for the Battle 4 Atlantis was revealed on Thursday and Michigan will open the Thanksgiving tournament on Nov. 27 against Iowa State. Tip-off is 12 p.m. EST and the game will be televised on ESPN.

The winner of the opening matchup will advance to face either North Carolina or Alabama on Nov. 28.

The other side of the loaded bracket features first-round meetings between Gonzaga-Southern Miss and Seton Hall-Oregon.

In total, seven of the eight teams finished in the top 70 of the end-of-season NET rankings, including four in the top 20 (Gonzaga No. 2; North Carolina No. 8; Michigan No. 10; Iowa State No. 19).

Gonzaga, North Carolina and Seton Hall are also ranked preseason top-15 teams for 2019-20 by ESPN, CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated.

Iowa State is coming off a 23-12 campaign where it won the Big 12 tournament title and reached the NCAA Tournament, where it was dealt a first-round exit by Ohio State.

Just like the Wolverines, the Cyclones lost several key pieces and will be tasked with replacing the team's three leading scorers with Marial Shayok (graduation), Lindell Wigginton (NBA) and Talen Horton-Tucker (NBA) all gone.

Michigan and Iowa State have split the programs' 10 all-time meetings, with the Cyclones winning the most recent matchup, 77-70, in 2013.

The Wolverines have made one previous appearance in Battle 4 Atlantis in 2015 and finished in fifth place with a 2-1 record. Since the tournament’s inception in 2011, Wisconsin is the only Big Ten team to win the event’s title, a feat the Badgers accomplished in 2014.

The tournament takes place on Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, and all games are played in Imperial Arena, a grand ballroom that is converted into a basketball venue.

The championship game will be played at 2 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Battle 4 Atlantis

At Imperial Arena, Nassau, Bahamas

All times EST

Wednesday, Nov. 27

►Game 1: Michigan vs. Iowa State, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

►Game 2: North Carolina vs. Alabama, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

►Game 3: Gonzaga vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

►Game 4: Seton Hall vs. Oregon, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday, Nov. 28

►Game 5: Michigan-Iowa State winner vs. North Carolina-Alabama winner, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

►Game 6: Gonzaga-Southern Miss winner vs. Seton Hall-Oregon winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

►Game 7: Michigan-Iowa State loser vs. North Carolina-Alabama loser, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

►Game 8: Gonzaga-Southern Miss loser vs. Seton Hall-Oregon loser, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Friday, Nov. 29

►Third-place game: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

►Championship: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

►Fifth-place game: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

►Seventh-place game: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNEWS)

