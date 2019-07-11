Buy Photo Michigan was named the Best in College Sports by CBS Sports for 2018-19. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

When it came to college sports in 2018-19, no school was better than Michigan.

That's according to CBS Sports, which on Thursday unveiled its Best in College Sports, with Michigan edging Kentucky for the top spot in what the site called "one of the closest finishes since the inception of the award."

Michigan State finished 11th in the rankings, which are compiled based on a points system that includes rating every FBS school in football, men's basketball and women's basketball, as well as two "wild cards" among spectator sports.

CBS Sports explains the formula here. The Wolverines finished with 501.75 points, with Kentucky accumulating 494.25 and Oklahoma 490. Michigan State finished with 402.5 points.

Michigan finished on top thanks to "consistency across the board," with CBS Sports noting the football team's 10-3 season, No. 14 ranking and Peach Bowl berth; the men's basketball team's 30-win season and Sweet 16 appearance; and the women's team reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan also boasted the national runner-up in baseball, and a fourth-place finish nationally from its men's gymnastics team, with wrestling, women's gymnastics, women's lacrosse and women's volleyball also turning in top 10 finishes.