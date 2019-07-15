Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard introduced in Ann Arbor
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard (left) holds his old jersey with athletic director Warde Manuel on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard (left) holds his old jersey with athletic director Warde Manuel on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Thursday, May 30, 2019 as he becomes the University of Michigan Men's basketball coach.
Buy Photo
Juwan Howard enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Thursday, May 30, 2019 as he becomes the University of Michigan Men's basketball coach. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard gets a hug from his wife Jenine at the Crisler Center.
Buy Photo
Juwan Howard gets a hug from his wife Jenine at the Crisler Center. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard shakes hands as he enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Buy Photo
Juwan Howard shakes hands as he enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard wipes away a tear as he speaks of how much the University of Michigan means to him during his introduction as the team's new coach.
Buy Photo
University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard wipes away a tear as he speaks of how much the University of Michigan means to him during his introduction as the team's new coach. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel and new men's basketball coach Juwan Howard wait for the event to begin.
Buy Photo
UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel and new men's basketball coach Juwan Howard wait for the event to begin. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard walks off the stage after speaking to the news media at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor
Buy Photo
Juwan Howard walks off the stage after speaking to the news media at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor as he becomes the University of Michigan Men's basketball coach.
Buy Photo
Juwan Howard enters the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor as he becomes the University of Michigan Men's basketball coach. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard smiles during his introduction as Michigan's new men's basketball coach, Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Mich. The former member of the Fab Five has a five-year contract that will pay him $2 million in his first year. The former Miami Heat assistant coach replaces John Beilein, who left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Juwan Howard smiles during his introduction as Michigan's new men's basketball coach, Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Mich. The former member of the Fab Five has a five-year contract that will pay him $2 million in his first year. The former Miami Heat assistant coach replaces John Beilein, who left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard embraces former Michigan basketball player Tim McCormick during the event.
Buy Photo
Juwan Howard embraces former Michigan basketball player Tim McCormick during the event. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Former player Jimmy King speaks to the news media at the Crisler Center.
Buy Photo
Former player Jimmy King speaks to the news media at the Crisler Center. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard is already emotional with anticipation as her waits to be introduced to the crowd inside Crisler Center while sitting with his sons (from left) Jace and Jett Howard and his wife Jenine Howard in Ann Arbor on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Buy Photo
New University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard is already emotional with anticipation as her waits to be introduced to the crowd inside Crisler Center while sitting with his sons (from left) Jace and Jett Howard and his wife Jenine Howard in Ann Arbor on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
UM Jim Harbaugh attended a ceremony introducing Juwan Howard.
Buy Photo
UM Jim Harbaugh attended a ceremony introducing Juwan Howard. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard wipes away tears at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor while sitting with his family.
Juwan Howard wipes away tears at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor while sitting with his family. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Fullscreen
UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel (left) hugs new University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard.
Buy Photo
UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel (left) hugs new University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel talks about new men's basketball coach Juwan Howard.
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel talks about new men's basketball coach Juwan Howard. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard is introduced at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard is introduced at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard points to other Michigan coaches as they welcome Howard at the Crisler Center.
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard points to other Michigan coaches as they welcome Howard at the Crisler Center. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Retired NBA and former Michigan player Jimmy King, left, embraces Jace Howard before Jace's father Juwan is introduced as Michigan's new men's basketball coach.
Retired NBA and former Michigan player Jimmy King, left, embraces Jace Howard before Jace's father Juwan is introduced as Michigan's new men's basketball coach. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Juwan Howard smiles as he speaks to the news media at the Crisler Center.
Buy Photo
Juwan Howard smiles as he speaks to the news media at the Crisler Center. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Michigan coach Juwan Howard is bringing back a few familiar faces to round out his staff — and even one of his former coaches.

    The program announced on Monday that Jay Smith, who spent seven seasons in Ann Arbor as an assistant on Steve Fisher’s staff, has been hired as the team’s director of player personnel and development.

    "There are many people who have helped me throughout my career; however, Jay Smith is someone special who I have a deep connection with and the utmost respect for," Howard said in a statement. "He has such an incredible passion for the game and his ability to relate with young men is going to be something invaluable for us. We are very fortunate to have him return to Ann Arbor and join our staff."

    During Smith’s time at Michigan from 1989-96, he worked with numerous All-Americans — Rumeal Robinson, Loy Vaught and Terry Mills — and assisted in recruiting the Fab Five — Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King, Ray Jackson and Howard.

    After leaving Michigan, Smith went on to become head coach at Division II Grand Valley State (1996-97) and Central Michigan (1998-2006) before spending eight years as an assistant at Detroit Mercy (2008-16).

    Smith, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in June 2018, spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Division III Kalamazoo College.

    "There are always interesting twists in this game," Smith said in a statement. "That can be said for this situation. I have been through plenty over the last few years and loved the opportunity Kalamazoo trusted in me. However, the chance to help out Juwan and return to Michigan is something my family and I are excited about and thankful for."

    In addition to Smith, the program also retained Chris Hunter as the team’s director of basketball operations and added David Metzendorf as the video analyst and former Wolverine Jaaron Simmons as a graduate manager.

    Hunter has spent the past five seasons with the Wolverines, including the last three in his current role, while Metzendorf, an Ann Arbor native, arrives after spending the last three years at Holy Cross. Simmons, a member of Michigan’s 2018 Final Four team, is back after spending a year playing professionally in Sweden.

    Smith, Metzendorf and Simmons will replace departing staff members Chinedu Nwachukwu, Bryan Smothers and Jay Shunnar. Nwachukwu and Smothers left for assistant coaching jobs at Youngstown State and Niagara, respectively, and Shunnar will serve as a special assistant for former coach John Beilein with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    The hirings complete Howard’s staff, with Phil Martelli, Howard Eisley and holdover Saddi Washington serving as the assistant coaches, and strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson and athletic trainer Alex Wong resuming their roles.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE