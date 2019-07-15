Michigan fell one win short of a national championship this season. (Photo: Nati Harnik, AP)

Michigan’s national runner-up baseball team will open the 2020 season by participating in the MLB4 tournament Feb. 14-16 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The other teams in the tournament are Vanderbilt, UConn and Cal Poly.

Vanderbilt beat Michigan in the College World Series championship final.

"We are thrilled to open the 2020 season in one of the nation's most elite tournaments against some of the best competition," said UM coach Erik Bakich. "We sincerely appreciate the invitation from Major League Baseball, as well as our strong relationship between the people inside the collegiate and professional game."

Michigan finished 50-22 overall this season and 16-7 in the Big Ten.

