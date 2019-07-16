Buy Photo Lloyd Carr (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, special to The Detroit News)

Former Michigan head coaches Lloyd Carr and Gary Moeller and program donor Al Glick will be honorary captains for the Michigan-Army football game Sept. 7.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh made that revelation on his podcast, released Tuesday. That is an extension of Harbaugh’s decision to honor former Michigan coaches who have 20 years or more of service to the program. Carr, who led the Wolverines to the 1997 national championship, was on staff for 28 years, Moeller had 23 years, and former longtime assistant Fred Jackson will be among those honored on plaques that Harbaugh said will be located on the wall outside his office at Schembechler Hall.

More: Wojo: This is the year Michigan wins the Big Ten — fact or fiction?

“Lloyd and Gary will represent that entire group,” Harbaugh said, referencing their roles as honorary captains.

With Big Ten media days in Chicago just a few days away, Harbaugh shared thoughts on his quarterbacks, Shea Patterson, Dylan McCaffrey, Joe Milton and Cade McNamara.

“Our situation at quarterback is fantastic,” Harbaugh said on the podcast. “Can’t think of a team in the country who has it better. That’s how we feel.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis