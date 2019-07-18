The Michigan-Michigan State rivalry will be the focus of a BTN documentary. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Chicago — The heated in-state rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State will be featured in a Big Ten Network-produced documentary, “Divided We Stand.”

BTN president Francois McGillicuddy said Thursday at Big Ten media days said the documentary will focus on the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State. The documentary will be produced by BTN Originals.

“(It will) take a look at both the football and basketball programs,” McGillicuddy said Thursday. “The air date is to be determined, but 'Divided We Stand' will air on both BTN and FS1.”

McGillicuddy said one significant change this year is that all BTN content will be on the new Fox Sports app, and that means BTN2Go will no longer exist. He said the shift will be complete by mid-August.

“It's important to note that between BTN, FOX and FS1, we're talking about the broadcast rights for over 70 percent of Big Ten football inventory,” he said. “So with so many games now in our family of networks, it no longer made sense to drive fans to separate locations.”

In other BTN news, BTN Tailgate, the Saturday morning football show, will be live and on-site each week during the upcoming season. It is the first time the Tailgate show will be featured each week.

