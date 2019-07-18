“Urban Meyer’s had a winning record. A really phenomenal record everywhere he’s been,” Jim Harbaugh said on Tim Kawakami’s podcast. “But also, controversy follows everywhere he’s been.” (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Chicago — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been avoiding controversy and providing snappy sound bytes as he did his first few seasons, but as the Big Ten media days kick off, he provided some interesting commentary on retired Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

Harbaugh, appearing on Tim Kawakami’s podcast on the The Athletic — Kawakami covered Harbaugh when he was the San Francisco 49ers coach — this week was asked what he thought when Meyer retired. Harbaugh went 0-4 against Meyer-coached Ohio State.

First, Harbaugh offered praise. But he didn’t leave it there.

“Urban Meyer’s had a winning record. A really phenomenal record everywhere he’s been,” Harbaugh said on Kawakami’s podcast. “But also, controversy follows everywhere he’s been.”

Meyer was suspended and didn’t coach Ohio State’s first three games last season after the school investigated how he handled allegations of domestic abuse involving former assistant coach Zach Smith. Ryan Day, now Ohio State’s head coach, was interim coach and went 3-0.

Harbaugh is schedule to speak at media days on Friday.

