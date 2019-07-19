Urban Meyer (Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP)

Chicago – There was no walking back of a comment Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh made regarding retired Ohio State coach Urban Meyer this week on a podcast.

Harbaugh, speaking Friday at Big Ten media days, was asked if there was any context to the comment he made about Meyer and whether he regretted it. During his appearance on Tim Kawakami’s podcast for The Athletic, Harbaugh was asked what he thought when Meyer retired. Harbaugh went 0-4 against Meyer-coached Ohio State teams.

“Urban Meyer’s had a winning record. A really phenomenal record everywhere he’s been,” Harbaugh said. “But also, controversy follows everywhere he’s been.”

He didn’t back off that comment on Friday.

“No, I don't see any – no context you should know about,” Harbaugh said. “I don't think it was anything that was anything new or anything of a bombshell. It's things that many of you all understand and have written about.”

Meyer was suspended and didn’t coach Ohio State’s first three games last season after the school investigated how he handled allegations of domestic abuse involving former assistant coach Zach Smith. Ryan Day, now Ohio State’s head coach, was interim coach and went 3-0.