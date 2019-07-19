Michigan football, AS Roma in skills competition
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman tries throwing a
Buy Photo
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman tries throwing a football with some assistance from Michigan quarterback John O'Korn during a skills competition between the two teams Monday, July 17, 2017, on the Michigan campus in Ann Arbor. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh high-fives AS Roma
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh high-fives AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq after he fielded a punt during the skills competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq tries his foot at kicking
Buy Photo
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq tries his foot at kicking and puts it through the uprights for a point during the skills competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq puts a kick through the
Buy Photo
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq puts a kick through the uprights and both teams break into a cheer during the skills competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan offensive linemen Mason Cole shows some skills,
Buy Photo
Michigan offensive linemen Mason Cole shows some skills, tapping in a bouncing soccer ball into the net for a score, goofing around during the competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq pulls in a punt during
Buy Photo
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq pulls in a punt during the skills competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Jared Wangler jokes around with
Buy Photo
Michigan linebacker Jared Wangler jokes around with AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq and defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. attacks the ball,
Buy Photo
Michigan tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. attacks the ball, trying his foot at kicking with limited success. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. attacks
Buy Photo
Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. attacks the ball, trying his foot at kicking with limited success. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and AS Roma soccer
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and AS Roma soccer club CEO Umberto Gandini and coach Eusebio Di Francesco talk on the field during the skills competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
AS Roma defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons gives
Buy Photo
AS Roma defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons gives punting a football a try. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman works on his throwing
Buy Photo
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman works on his throwing technique before the start of the skills competition as Michigan's Jon Runyan Jr. looks on. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
AS Roma soccer club coach Eusebio Di Francesco breaks
Buy Photo
AS Roma soccer club coach Eusebio Di Francesco breaks into a smile as his players and Michigan players switch sports for an afternoon with limited success. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jim Harbaugh's team lost three of its last four games
Jim Harbaugh's team lost three of its last four games in 2016 by a total of five points. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman tries his foot at
Buy Photo
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman tries his foot at kicking a football. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman throws his arms
Buy Photo
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman throws his arms up as his kick doesn't go through the uprights. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq tries his hand at being
Buy Photo
AS Roma striker Umar Sadiq tries his hand at being a quarterback during the skills competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
AS Roma defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons goes for
Buy Photo
AS Roma defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons goes for the long pass, trying out his quarterback skills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman form looks good
Buy Photo
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman form looks good but his kick goes wide of the uprights. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. puts a shot on net
Buy Photo
Michigan tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. puts a shot on net during the skills competition but is stopped cold. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman can't pull in a
Buy Photo
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman can't pull in a punt return during a skills competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Jared Wangler does a throw-in during
Buy Photo
Michigan linebacker Jared Wangler does a throw-in during the skills competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan offensive linemen Jon Runyan Jr. tries his
Buy Photo
Michigan offensive linemen Jon Runyan Jr. tries his foot at launching a soccer ball downfield during skills competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan players Jared Wangler, Maurice Hurst Jr. and
Buy Photo
Michigan players Jared Wangler, Maurice Hurst Jr. and Michigan quarterback John O'Korn exchange gifts of jerseys with AS Roma players Kevin Strootman, Maxim Gonalons and Umar Sadiq after the competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman and Michigan head
Buy Photo
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, wearing a Roma jersey given to him by the team, talk after the competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh shows off his
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh shows off his AS Roma jersey given to him by the team after a skills competition between the two teams. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Chicago – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has taken his football team on donor-paid overseas spring trips the last three years, first to Rome, then Paris and South Africa this year, so it should come as no surprise the Wolverines are close to announcing they will play a game on “foreign soil.”

    Harbaugh, being unusually quippy during his Big Ten media days appearance Friday, was asked about an idea outgoing commissioner Jim Delany floated on Thursday about playing abroad, perhaps Mexico City.

    “We like travel,” Harbaugh said with a smile when asked about the possibility.

    Then he came close to offering a scoop.

    “We’re scheduling, we’re really close to announcing, actually, playing another team on foreign soil,” Harbaugh said. “I won’t say when it is, because – have you heard anything about this? Then I’d better not say it. We’re not ready to release that yet. There’s something pretty imminent.”

    Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel didn’t say if or when the overseas game might happen.

    “We may at some point,” Manuel said in a text to The Detroit News. “Nothing finalized.”

    After the Wolverines’ spring trip in Rome, where they held three practices and bonded with the AS Roma soccer team, Harbaugh said he was so blown away by the experience that playing a regular-season game abroad would definitely be on his radar. While on the high of the trip in Rome, he suggested at the time that could be a possible destination.

    “Yes, definitely consider that for sure,” Harbaugh said at the time. “It would be great to have a football game here, the new stadium or the new AS Roma stadium. Think it opens up a lot of possibilities. The AS Roma folks have been so great, we’d love to partner with them in any and every way. With their new stadium coming out, I think that would be a natural for Michigan to play a game here when it opens.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE