Chicago — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he wants to see quarterbacks Shea Patterson and Dylan McCaffrey both playing valuable time in games this fall.

No, he’s not talking about a two-quarterback system, but McCaffrey, the backup last season and entering this fall, will see the field more.

Patterson, the starter last season who threw for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns, is the Wolverines’ starter. McCaffrey appeared in six games, completing 8 of 15 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

“Where it stands right now, that could change later or not, is I see them both playing,” Harbaugh said. “Where it stands right now, I see maybe redefining what a starter is. I see that. That’s where it is now. You want to get both on the field either at the same time or separately.”

Harbaugh then clarified his comments.

“I’m really not talking about playing them both at the same time,” he said. “When I say I want to play them both in games it’s really going to be, they’re both playing quarterback during the same game. The way it stands now, in every game.”

Backfield options

Michigan isn’t exactly deep at running back — Tru Wilson, Christian Turner and freshman Zach Charbonnet are the key players there — and Harbaugh said if need be, viper Khaleke Hudson and linebacker Jordan Anthony, who both played running back in high school, could be used.

Harbaugh made clear needing to use them is probably unlikely.

“I’m here if they need me,” Hudson said, smiling, before adding his focus is defense.

Hudson said occasionally after a practice he’ll grab a football and start running.

“Act like a running back,” he said, smiling. “It’s still natural. I still got it.”

Thomas uncertain

Cornerback Ambry Thomas is working through “a little something,” Harbaugh said.

“We’re hopeful he’ll get back with us,” Harbaugh said, adding he wasn’t sure when that might be in camp.

Thomas has been projected a starter at cornerback.

