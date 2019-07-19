Oliver Martin (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Chicago – Michigan has had players transfer in and transfer out, and coach Jim Harbaugh would like consistency in how those cases are handled.

“It should be clear to what the rules are for youngsters when they transfer,” Harbaugh said. “My opinion is that every student-athlete should have a one-time ability to transfer and not have to sit out a year. And then if they were to transfer a second time, the previous rule where you had to sit out a year (would be in effect). And with that I would also keep the graduate-transfer rule that we have in place right now where you can graduate and transfer and be immediately eligibility.

“It would be good to have a clear, concise situation where everybody understands what the ramifications are. I think that would be a fair way to proceed.”

Currently, players who seek to transfer enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal and then they can be contacted by coaches from other schools.

Players typically have to sit out one year if they transfer as undergraduates. However, players can apply for a waiver with the NCAA, and they could be granted immediate eligibility. That was the case with Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, who, after a lengthy process, was allowed to play right away last fall after his transfer from Ole Miss.

Former Michigan receiver Oliver Martin transferred to Iowa in the offseason and that move did catch Harbaugh off-guard.

“I was surprised Oliver transferred,” Harbaugh said. “He had a heck of a spring and was at the top of our depth chart coming out of spring ball and was doing very well in school – on his way to the Ross Business School. That was a surprise.”

Quarterback Brandon Peters was a graduate transfer from Michigan to Illinois. He has two years of eligibility.

“Brandon brings a lot to the table,” Harbaugh said. “He's 6-4, athletic, very strong arm, and a very sharp guy. I support Brandon in his decision to transfer, and I wish him great success.”

Peters likely will be the Illini starting quarterback when they face Michigan.

“On that particular day, I won't be wishing him as much success,” Harbaugh said.