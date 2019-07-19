The last time Jon Teske (15) and Michigan visited Madison Square Garden, the Wolverines won four games in four days to win the 2018 Big Ten tournament title. (Photo: Mary Altaffer, Associated Press)

It appears Michigan will be playing at the mecca of basketball for the fourth time in five seasons.

But it will seemingly come at the expense of having one less Big Ten game in Ann Arbor.

According to a report by NJ Advance Media, Michigan and Rutgers are expected to take part in a two-sport doubleheader at Madison Square Garden this winter that will include the schools’ basketball and wrestling programs.

Since 2016, the Big Ten has held “Super Saturday” college hoops and hockey doubleheaders in late January in New York City. Michigan basketball participated in the inaugural event as the road team and won its matchup against Penn State.

Michigan and Rutgers are slated to play a home-and-away series this season, though dates and tip-off times for Big Ten matchups won’t be released until next month. The report adds “the basketball game is also expected to technically be a Michigan home game,” which means the Wolverines would only play nine conference games at Crisler Center, where they have lost just twice over the past two seasons.

However, Madison Square Garden has been a home away from home for Michigan in recent years — both in terms of fan support and success. The Wolverines have won their last nine games at The Garden, claiming the NIT Season Tip-Off title in 2012, 2K Classic title in 2016 and Big Ten tournament title in 2018.

