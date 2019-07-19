Chicago – Here's a shocker: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh seems to be in agreement with many in the media.

Say it ain't so.

Several national publications and pundits, including a poll this week of Big Ten beat writers, have predicted Michigan to win the Big Ten this year.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh smiles during the Big Ten media days Friday. (Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP)

Harbaugh agrees.

“That’s where I would pick us,” Harbaugh said Friday at Big Ten media days.

Michigan hasn’t won a Big Ten title since 2004. Many point to the Wolverines schedule, which features its three rivalry games – against Michigan State, Notre Dame and Ohio State – at Michigan Stadium, and the addition of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and his pro spread, no-huddle approach as reasons to believe the Wolverines will finally break through.

“I feel like our team is in a really good place,” Harbaugh said, when asked why he thinks Michigan will win the Big Ten. “Young, enthusiastic team with players with a lot of good experience. I feel really good about our coaching staff. It’s good, it’s tight. We’re proceeding on a daily basis to make it even tighter, even better.”

Harbaugh said the team goals are what they always are – to win the Big Ten, earn a spot in the College Football Playoff and win a national title.

“That's what we're trying to – that's what we're trying to do better, trying to do more, focus on that day-to-day,” he said. “I think it's good right now. I think it's good. I think it's tight. But like an anaconda, you want to just keep squeezing it tighter and making it better, and that's where our football team is.”

As always, he is partial to his players, but Harbaugh spent some time discussing the positives of his staff. He said he doesn’t have “any thoughts anymore” on the departures of defensive line coach Greg Mattison and linebackers coach Al Washington to Ohio State, and instead feels great about the 30-something vibe on his staff.

Harbaugh hired Gattis, and defensive coach Shaun Nua and Anthony Campanile, all in their 30s, adding to a staff that includes relative coaching youngster, Sherrone Moore, who coaches tight ends, and Jay Harbaugh, who handles the running backs.

“Been watching Coach Gattis since he was at Western Michigan and followed his career, felt he was just very decisive, so when the opportunity presented itself to hire Josh Gattis, he's been excellent,” Harbaugh said. “We've been learning from him. He's got a great system. And also like our team – we've got a young, enthusiastic team, which also has a lot of experience. You could describe Josh Gattis in that very same way. He's a young, enthusiastic, high-energy coach that really fits our team because we have a group of coaches that are exactly that way.”

“(Defensive coordinator) Don Brown is, as I said before, Don, I have not coached with a better coach than Don Brown. And then we had that group of coaches like Josh in their 30s. I call them the best young coaches that I've seen in 35 years, Anthony Campanile, new to our staff this year, Shaun Nua, new to our staff this year, and also Sherrone Moore, who coached on our staff last year and coaches the tight ends again this year, same group. I would put my son Jay Harbaugh, who coaches the running backs, in that group of, but humility prevents me from doing that. But the facts are he is one of the best young coaches I've seen in 35 years, so I'll put him in that group.”