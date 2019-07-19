2020 Michigan football commitments
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2020 verbal commitments (stars according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted).
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2020 verbal commitments (stars according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Reece Atteberry, Eaglecrest (Colo.), OL, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars.
Reece Atteberry, Eaglecrest (Colo.), OL, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Blake Corum, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, RB, 5-8, 186 pounds, four stars.
Blake Corum, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, RB, 5-8, 186 pounds, four stars. Twitter: @blake_corum
Fullscreen
Eamonn Dennis, Worcester (Mass.) St. John's, athlete, 5-10, 173 pounds, three stars.
Eamonn Dennis, Worcester (Mass.) St. John's, athlete, 5-10, 173 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Gaige Garcia, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, RB, 5-10, 205 pounds, two stars (Rivals).
Gaige Garcia, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, RB, 5-10, 205 pounds, two stars (Rivals). 247Sports
Fullscreen
A.J. Henning, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East, WR, 5-10, 183 pounds, four stars.
A.J. Henning, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East, WR, 5-10, 183 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Matthew Hibner, Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock, TE, 6-4, 230 pounds, three stars.
Matthew Hibner, Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock, TE, 6-4, 230 pounds, three stars. Courtesy of Lake Braddock High School
Fullscreen
Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-1, 230 pounds, three stars.
Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-1, 230 pounds, three stars. Tyler Donohue, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Kris Jenkins, Our Lady Good Counsel (Olney, Md.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars.
Kris Jenkins, Our Lady Good Counsel (Olney, Md.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Fullscreen
JD Johnson, Phoenix Pinnacle, QB, 6-4, 215 pounds, four stars.
JD Johnson, Phoenix Pinnacle, QB, 6-4, 215 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.), DE, 6-5, 235 pounds, three stars.
Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.), DE, 6-5, 235 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @aaron_lewis71
Fullscreen
Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, OT, 6-5, 289 pounds, three stars.
Micah Mazzccua, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, OT, 6-5, 289 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @MicahMazzccua
Fullscreen
Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern, DE, 6-5.5, 248 pounds, four stars.
Buy Photo
Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern, DE, 6-5.5, 248 pounds, four stars. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
William Mohan, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall, athlete, 6-1, 195 pounds, three stars.
William Mohan, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall, athlete, 6-1, 195 pounds, three stars. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, S, 5-11, 212 pounds, four stars.
Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, S, 5-11, 212 pounds, four stars. Twitter: @jordanmorantt
Fullscreen
Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, four stars.
Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian, TE, 6-3, 225 pounds, three stars.
Nick Patterson, San Antonio Christian, TE, 6-3, 225 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @Nick_Patt80
Fullscreen
Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra Catholic, OT, 6-7, 265 pounds, three stars.
Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra Catholic, OT, 6-7, 265 pounds, three stars. Blair Angulo, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-2, 225 pounds, four stars.
Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-2, 225 pounds, four stars. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Andre Seldon, Belleville, CB, 5-9, 154 pounds, four stars.
Buy Photo
Andre Seldon, Belleville, CB, 5-9, 154 pounds, four stars. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, three stars.
Buy Photo
Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, three stars. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Roman Wilson, Honolulu St. Louis, WR, 6-0, 175 pounds, four stars.
Roman Wilson, Honolulu St. Louis, WR, 6-0, 175 pounds, four stars. Tim Rowley, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, OT, 6-6, 300 pounds, four stars.
Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, OT, 6-6, 300 pounds, four stars. Twitter: @zak_zinter
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Chicago – Here's a shocker: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh seems to be in agreement with many in the media.

    Say it ain't so.

    Several national publications and pundits, including a poll this week of Big Ten beat writers, have predicted Michigan to win the Big Ten this year.

    Harbaugh agrees.

    “That’s where I would pick us,” Harbaugh said Friday at Big Ten media days.

     Michigan hasn’t won a Big Ten title since 2004. Many point to the Wolverines schedule, which features its three rivalry games – against Michigan State, Notre Dame and Ohio State – at Michigan Stadium, and the addition of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and his pro spread, no-huddle approach as reasons to believe the Wolverines will finally break through.

    “I feel like our team is in a really good place,” Harbaugh said, when asked why he thinks Michigan will win the Big Ten. “Young, enthusiastic team with players with a lot of good experience. I feel really good about our coaching staff. It’s good, it’s tight. We’re proceeding on a daily basis to make it even tighter, even better.”

    Harbaugh said the team goals are what they always are – to win the Big Ten, earn a spot in the College Football Playoff and win a national title.

    “That's what we're trying to – that's what we're trying to do better, trying to do more, focus on that day-to-day,” he said. “I think it's good right now. I think it's good. I think it's tight. But like an anaconda, you want to just keep squeezing it tighter and making it better, and that's where our football team is.”

    As always, he is partial to his players, but Harbaugh spent some time discussing the positives of his staff. He said he doesn’t have “any thoughts anymore” on the departures of defensive line coach Greg Mattison and linebackers coach Al Washington to Ohio State, and instead feels great about the 30-something vibe on his staff.

    Harbaugh hired Gattis, and defensive coach Shaun Nua and Anthony Campanile, all in their 30s, adding to a staff that includes relative coaching youngster, Sherrone Moore, who coaches tight ends, and Jay Harbaugh, who handles the running backs.

    “Been watching Coach Gattis since he was at Western Michigan and followed his career, felt he was just very decisive, so when the opportunity presented itself to hire Josh Gattis, he's been excellent,” Harbaugh said. “We've been learning from him. He's got a great system. And also like our team – we've got a young, enthusiastic team, which also has a lot of experience. You could describe Josh Gattis in that very same way. He's a young, enthusiastic, high-energy coach that really fits our team because we have a group of coaches that are exactly that way.”

    “(Defensive coordinator) Don Brown is, as I said before, Don, I have not coached with a better coach than Don Brown. And then we had that group of coaches like Josh in their 30s. I call them the best young coaches that I've seen in 35 years, Anthony Campanile, new to our staff this year, Shaun Nua, new to our staff this year, and also Sherrone Moore, who coached on our staff last year and coaches the tight ends again this year, same group. I would put my son Jay Harbaugh, who coaches the running backs, in that group of,  but humility prevents me from doing that. But the facts are he is one of the best young coaches I've seen in 35 years, so I'll put him in that group.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE