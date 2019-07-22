Share This Story!
Michigan's Maggie MacNeil wins gold in 100-meter butterfly at world championships
University of Michigan sophomore Maggie MacNeil won the gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly on Monday in the World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
The Detroit News
Published 11:55 a.m. ET July 22, 2019
University of Michigan sophomore Maggie MacNeil won the gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly on Monday in the World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
MacNeil, who is from London, Ontario, finished in 55.83, defeating Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, the defending Olympic champion.
MacNeil is only the third woman in history to break 56 seconds in the 100 butterfly, joining Sjostrom and American Dana Vollmer.
This is the second medal of the World Championships for MacNeil, who won a bronze medal with Canada’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay on Sunday.
