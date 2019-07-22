Maggie MacNeil wins the gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly. (Photo: Ian MacNicol, Swimming Canada)

University of Michigan sophomore Maggie MacNeil won the gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly on Monday in the World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

MacNeil, who is from London, Ontario, finished in 55.83, defeating Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, the defending Olympic champion.

MacNeil is only the third woman in history to break 56 seconds in the 100 butterfly, joining Sjostrom and American Dana Vollmer.

This is the second medal of the World Championships for MacNeil, who won a bronze medal with Canada’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay on Sunday.