Michigan left guard Ben Bredeson said the Wolverines "know how good" they can be this fall.

Michigan’s offensive line, once the convenient go-to when anyone wanted to blame the woes of the offense, is now in full strut, chests out and brimming with a confidence that began to evolve last season.

It’s like those before-and-after makeover photos. Gone is the paunchy, slouchy, lack-of-confidence look, and now, after a full season under position coach Ed Warinner and an influx of depth through pin-point recruiting, the after-version offensive line presents a big, bad, we’re-going-to-set-the-tone approach.

The Wolverines have four returning starting linemen and will determine the right tackle, either Andrew Stueber or Jalen Mayfield, in preseason camp that begins Aug. 2. Regardless who gets the starting job on the right side, this is a group that has gone from acknowledging its weaknesses and being the punching bag for critics before Warinner arrived to simplify their tasks and rebuild their confidence, to believing it could be the best position group on the team.

“Last year we were trying to prove what we weren’t, and this year we’re trying to prove what we are,” senior left guard Ben Bredeson said in Chicago last Friday during Big Ten media days. "We’re trying to be the heart and soul of this team, the position group everybody can rely on. Bring back those Michigan offensive lines of old. Bring that stance back.

"That’s what we’re working on now. ... We’ve got a lot of depth, and we’ve got the players to really be a special group this year and that’s what we’re working for.”

Bredeson started as a freshman in part because of his talent, but in large part because of need. Depth on the line had been an issue going back to Brady Hoke’s tenure as head coach, but now as his successor Jim Harbaugh enters his fifth season, there are numbers at the position and the ability to develop rather than just throw a young, not fully physically developed freshman into the lineup.

“First time in my time here that we’ve had this kind of depth,” Bredeson said. “It’s exciting. It’s a privilege and luxury to have. When the second-string guys and the third-string guys come in, the intensity is not dropping down at all. It’s still great to watch. They do a great job out there.”

Second- AND third-string linemen, imagine that. But depth was a big part of the issues the line had before Warinner arrived to take over last season. He is a noted developer of offensive lines as his resume, particularly at Ohio State where he built a championship-level line with players that moved on to starting roles in the NFL, has shown.

Warinner said last season that when he got to Michigan that his players were sorely lacking in confidence. That happens not only when you get pushed around on the field and rank among the lowest nationally in sacks and tackles for loss allowed, but when you get criticized incessantly by the media and fans.

He got to work immediately, and simplified their tasks. Under previous offensive line coach Tim Drevno, the players said they had massive amounts of plays to know, and that can be crippling for a young, inexperienced offensive line. Once Warinner took away all that pressure to think constantly, the linemen even last spring already seemed to get a swagger.

Now, there are more of them to make this line go.

“Coach Warinner has done a great job developing guys,” Bredeson said. “Really, it’s just getting the Harbaugh guys in. They’ve done a great job recruiting guys and getting people in here. Honestly, I think part of it was just that our numbers were low in years past. This year we have 20 to 25 linemen. It’s outrageous, but I love it. Part of it’s that, and part of it is the development.”

Bredeson said the right tackle competition is too close to call as the team prepares for camp. Harbaugh said both are great options. Stueber started at Ohio State and in the bowl game last year for Juwann Bushell-Beatty, but Mayfield always has been highly acclaimed.

“They are both attacking the summer program and are stalkers to the weight staff,” Harbaugh said. “It's to the point of, you like Stueber a lot. You like Jalen Mayfield a lot. And if you ever had to put them both in at tackle — (Jon) Runyan's an All-Big 10 tackle right now (at left tackle), but you wonder and maybe those are those are things that will even clarify more as you get into training camp, that if something happened to one of the inside guys that Runyan could be an inside guy and those two be the tackles.

“But we're not there right now, because we got really good guards and Ben Bredesen and Mike Onwenu and Cesar Ruiz at center. That's a good problem to have."

Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan's 2019 football schedule, including Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey.
Middle Tennessee State (Aug. 31, Ann Arbor) — Reed Blankenship, junior, safety: The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Blankenship started 12 of 13 games last season and led the defense with 107 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, four interceptions and seven pass breakups. He was 16th nationally in interceptions, and that includes an interception he returned 100 yards for a touchdown against Old Dominion. In that game, he also had 17 tackles. Blankenship missed the second half of spring practice with a knee injury, but will be ready for the preseason camp.
Army (Sept. 7, Ann Arbor) — Kelvin Hopkins Jr., senior, QB: Hopkins helped lead the Black Knights to an 11-2 season last year and was MVP of the Army-Navy game after rushing 18 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns and throwing for 61 yards on 4-of-9 attempts against the Midshipmen. The 5-foot-10 Hopkins had a career-best 170 yards rushing on 11 carries and had five touchdowns in Army’s 70-14 win over Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl. He became the first player in Army history to throw and rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season and his 17 rushing touchdowns tied the single-season record.
Wisconsin (Sept. 21, Madison, Wisconsin) — Tyler Biadasz, junior, center: Of course running back Jonathan Taylor is the biggest reason the Badgers’ run game is always a threat, but he can’t do it all without a strong offensive line. That’s why Biadasz is such an important piece of the puzzle and the only returning starter on the line. Biadasz opted to return for his redshirt junior season after earning consensus All-Big Ten first-team last season. He has started 27 games and last year anchored an offensive line that helped the run game produce an average 273.4 yards rushing. He underwent hip surgery and missed spring practice, but will be ready for the season.
Rutgers (Sept. 28, Ann Arbor) — Mike Tverdov, sophomore, DE: Tverdov (97) was forced to move to his position because of injuries last season, even though he had never practiced there. He wound up tying for the team lead with four sacks. He started two games and had 31 tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and forced fumble. He is considered one of the older linemen for the Scarlet Knights and is in more of a leadership role.
Iowa (Oct. 5, Ann Arbor) — A.J. Epenesa, junior, DE: The 6-6, 280-pound Epenesa led the Big Ten and ranked 12th nationally with 10.5 sacks last season as a sophomore in more of a half-time role. He backed up Parker Hesse and Anthony Nelson and averaged close to 35 snaps a game, mostly on third down. His 10.5 sacks were the most by an Iowa player since Adrian Clayborn in 2009. He also had eight quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles and was first-team All-Big Ten last year.
Illinois (Oct. 12, Champaign, Illinois) — Tymir Oliver, senior DT: There aren’t a lot of highlights on the Illinois roster aside from running back Reggie Corbin, but on the defensive side, keep an eye on Oliver, a 6-4 290-pound senior. He started every game last season and finished with 27 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry and four pass breakups. He had a career-high seven tackles against Iowa. Oliver was voted a team captain as a sophomore in 2017 and made 10 starts in 12 games, tied for second in tackles for loss (4.5) and third in sacks (three).
Penn State (Oct. 19, State College, Pennsylvania) — Yetur Gross-Matos, junior, DE: Maybe the media do know something — Gross-Matos was first-team All-Big Ten by the media last season and third-team by the coaches. He was voted Penn State’s outstanding defensive lineman after his standout sophomore season last fall. He led the defensive line in tackles (54), tackles for loss (20) and sacks (eight). The 6-5, 265-pounder became the 11th Nittany Lion to have 20 tackles for a loss in a season.
Notre Dame (Oct. 26, Ann Arbor) — Ian Book, senior QB: This is Book’s offense, and he’s determined to improve on a solid year after taking over as the starter in Week 4 last fall. He finished 17th nationally in passing efficiency and set a Notre Dame record in competition percentage (68.2). Book threw for 2,628 yards, 19 touchdowns and had seven interceptions as a junior.
Maryland (Nov. 2, College Park, Maryland) —Antoine Brooks Jr., senior, CB: The 5-11, 210-pound defensive back was second-team All-Big Ten last season after leading the Terrapins with 9.5 tackles for loss. He started every game last season and ranked third with 68 tackles. Brooks also had 2.5 sacks, an interception and three pass breakups. During his sophomore season in 2017, he made 11 starts at nickel. He led the Big Ten that season in tackles for loss by a defensive back in a regular season with 9.5.
Michigan State (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Joe Bachie, senior, LB: Michigan State finished No. 1 nationally against the run last season in large part because of Bachie, who had 102 tackles, leading the team in tackles for the second straight year. The ferocious Bachie is 6-foot-2, 238 pounds and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches last season. He was one of three captains last season and won the MSU Downtown Coaches Club Award as the Spartans’ most outstanding defensive player.
Indiana (Nov. 23, Bloomington, Indiana) — Peyton Ramsey, junior, QB: Ramsey should emerge — again — as the Hoosiers’ starting quarterback, but he pretty much locked things up in spring ball. Ramsey is Indiana’s all-time completion percentage leader (65.8) and is fifth in 300-yard games with three. He’s also ninth in passing touchdowns (29). In 21 games with 16 starts, Ramsey has 4,127 passing yards. He is the most experienced quarterback on Indiana’s roster — he split the job with Richard Lagow in 2017 and took over the job last year.
Ohio State (Nov. 30, Ann Arbor) — K.J. Hill, senior, WR: The Buckeyes’ veteran receiver is tops at the position now that Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon are gone. He became a favorite target of Dwayne Haskins last year and had 70 catches for 885 yards and six touchdowns. The year before, he led the Buckeyes in receptions with 56 and was second in yards with 549.
    Bredeson said the young group of linemen are eager to learn.

    “I love them,” he said. “This is a very hard-working class of O-linemen. They show up every day, don’t complain, don’t do anything to embarrass the room. They’re hard-working. They’re always bugging people to watch film with them, teach them stuff, work with them after practice. They’re making a lot of strides.”

    This will be a unique fall as the Wolverines implement new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ up-tempo, no-huddle offense. This is a huge departure from the huddle and grinding Harbaugh offense.

    “It’s definitely different than what we’ve been doing before,” Bredeson said. “I love it, though, I really do. As an offensive lineman I was very skeptical at first of what was going on, but I’ve fallen fully into this. I love Coach Gattis’ offense. I love the way it works. I love the way you can get playmakers the ball on any given play no matter what’s called. I’m fully on board with this. I speak for the entire O-line and offense when I say we’re all behind him.”

    Why the initial skepticism?

    “I just didn’t know, just the people we had, I didn’t know how a spread was going to work,” Bredeson said. “I ran a version of this in high school, but that doesn’t really matter. I didn’t know how everything was going to fit at first and then going through spring ball, the personnel we have fits this offense perfectly. It’s ideal. We really run it at an elite level so far throughout spring. I think it’s only going to get better through the summer and August.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

