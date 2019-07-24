Giovanni El-Hadi (Photo: 247Sports)

Clinton Township – Sterling Heights Stevenson four-star junior tackle Giovanni El-Hadi has had a spring and summer to remember.

College coaches were impressed by El-Hadi’s video from the Rising Stars Camp in March.

Then, Stevenson coach Justin Newcomb took El-Hadi, his mother and little brother to an unofficial visit to Michigan, also in March. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was impressed with El-Hadi and offered him a scholarship.

He committed to Michigan two days later and followed it up by being the MVP at Michigan’s Big Man Camp this summer. He also participated at The Opening and Under Armor All-American camps.

“When the video came out from the Rising Stars Camp, that really put me on the map,” El-Hadi said Tuesday during the Macomb Area Conference media day at Chippewa Valley. “Then, I took an unofficial to Michigan and we talked a little bit, and Coach Harbaugh said, ‘By the way, you have an offer.’ I was in shock. I was star-struck. Finally, I gathered myself and started asked questions about academics, about offensive line coach Ed Warinner. I felt really good.”

El-Hadi also received offers from LSU, Penn State, Purdue, Indiana and Western Michigan.

El-Hadi was 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds his freshman year and now is 6-5 and 290.

“Since the recruiting, the offer from Michigan, I’ve really gotten stronger. It (offer) really boosted my confidence.”

El-Hadi is ranked the No. 4 player in Michigan and the No. 13 offensive tackle nationally for the 2021 class by 247Sports.

Now, El-Hadi’s goal is to help Stevenson, which competes in the highly competitive MAC Red with defending Division 1 state champion Chippewa Valley, make the state playoffs. Stevenson was 4-5 last season.