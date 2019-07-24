Michigan at Wisconsin is not one of the “red-letter” games on Michigan’s 2019 schedule, but maybe it should be.

The Sept. 21 game in Madison is one of 10 games nationally this season that has big upset potential, according to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford.

Khaleke Hudson (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“Showdowns vs. Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State are the games every Michigan fan has circled this season, but the early contest at Wisconsin won't be a gimme,” Crawford says. “Camp Randall Stadium lost some of its luster during last season's disappointing campaign, but it doesn't change the fact that Madison becomes a zoo during big-game weekends when elite competition rolls into town.”

Michigan is likely to be favored in all 12 of its regular-season games this season.

“Michigan will be favored by at least a touchdown or two on the road, but Wisconsin may have the best player on the field for either team in Jonathan Taylor," Crawford says.

Here are Crawford's top 10 upset potential games that could factor into the College Football Playoff race.

1. Ohio State at Nebraska, Sept. 28

2. Virginia at Notre Dame, Sept. 28

3. Alabama at Auburn, Nov. 30

4. Oklahoma at Baylor, Nov. 16

5. Utah State at LSU, Oct. 5

6. Michigan at Wisconsin, Sept. 21

7. Colorado State at Arkansas, Sept. 14

8. Fresno State at USC, Aug. 31

9. Washington State vs. Houston, Sept. 13

10. Clemson at Syracuse, Sept. 14

Michigan schedule

Sat., Aug. 31, Middle Tennessee

Sat., Sept. 7, Army

Sat., Sept. 21, at Wisconsin

Sat., Sept. 28, Rutgers

Sat., Oct. 5, Iowa

Sat., Oct. 12, at Illinois

Sat., Oct. 19, at Penn State

Sat., Oct. 26, Notre Dame

Sat., Nov. 2, at Maryland

Sat., Nov. 16, Michigan State

Sat., Nov. 23, at Indiana

Sat., Nov. 30, Ohio State