Bellflower (Calif.) Mayfair guard Joshua Christopher, a five-star prospect in the 2020 class, announced on Twitter early Thursday morning that Michigan is among his top five schools. (Photo: Jon Lopez/Nike)

The Wolverines continue to receive strong consideration from some of the top players in the country.

Joshua Christopher, a five-star guard from Bellflower (Calif.) Mayfair, listed Michigan among his top five schools along with Missouri, Arizona State, UCLA and Kentucky, which he has called his "dream school."

Christopher (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) is ranked the No. 9 overall recruit in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is also rated the No. 1 shooting guard in the nation and No. 5 prospect in California.

Boom! Top 5. Early bday gifts for everybody! God is Good! Thank you for everyone that helped through this process! pic.twitter.com/rbhtfpu3Vd — Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) July 25, 2019

Christopher was the first player Juwan Howard offered two weeks after he was named head coach at his alma mater.

Thursday's announcement marks the third straight week Michigan has been named a finalist for a 2020 five-star prospect. Guard Jaden Springer, the No. 11 overall recruit, announced the Wolverines were among his top five schools on July 8. Center Walker Kessler, the No. 16 overall recruit, listed Michigan in his top six on July 19.

Michigan also made the top 12 for guard Nimari Burnett, the No. 23 overall recruit, earlier this week.

As it stands, Michigan has three available scholarships for its 2020 recruiting class and one commit in four-star guard Zeb Jackson.

