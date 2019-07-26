Former two-time Michigan wrestling All-American A.J. Grant is being credited for stopping a burglary suspect who apparently stole from a neighbor’s tool shed in Atlanta.

Grant, according to a report Thursday from Fox 5, was washing dishes Monday when his dog started barking. When Grant looked out his window, he saw someone leaving his neighbor’s shed with a lawnmower and trimmer. He ran outside and challenged the suspect, who was in a U-Haul parked nearby. Grant says the suspect punched him in the head.

A.J. Grant wrestled at Michigan from 1999-2003. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

The suspect, according to the report, took off running, and Grant chased him. Grant finally caught the man and pinned him with a wrestling move until police arrived.

“I guess it’s part of being neighbors, really,” Grant told the local TV station. “I mean, he’s in here stealing things from people, and I just wanted to make sure he got in trouble for what he did.”

Grant is a native of Clarkston, Mich., and a 1999 graduate of Clarkston High, where he earned prep All-America honors and won Michigan state titles in 1998 and 1999.

He wrestled at 125 pounds while at Michigan, where he lettered from 1999-2003. He earned All-America honors in 2001 and 2003 with fourth-place finishes at the NCAA championships both years. He was the 125-pound runner-up at the Big Ten championships his senior year.

Grant was 115-58 during his college career, but maybe this takedown should get added to the total.