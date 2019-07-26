Former two-time Michigan wrestling All-American A.J. Grant is being credited for stopping a burglary suspect who apparently stole from a neighbor’s tool shed in Atlanta.
Grant, according to a report Thursday from Fox 5, was washing dishes Monday when his dog started barking. When Grant looked out his window, he saw someone leaving his neighbor’s shed with a lawnmower and trimmer. He ran outside and challenged the suspect, who was in a U-Haul parked nearby. Grant says the suspect punched him in the head.
The suspect, according to the report, took off running, and Grant chased him. Grant finally caught the man and pinned him with a wrestling move until police arrived.
“I guess it’s part of being neighbors, really,” Grant told the local TV station. “I mean, he’s in here stealing things from people, and I just wanted to make sure he got in trouble for what he did.”
Grant is a native of Clarkston, Mich., and a 1999 graduate of Clarkston High, where he earned prep All-America honors and won Michigan state titles in 1998 and 1999.
He wrestled at 125 pounds while at Michigan, where he lettered from 1999-2003. He earned All-America honors in 2001 and 2003 with fourth-place finishes at the NCAA championships both years. He was the 125-pound runner-up at the Big Ten championships his senior year.
Grant was 115-58 during his college career, but maybe this takedown should get added to the total.
