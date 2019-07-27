Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Michigan lands 4-star New Jersey cornerback R.J. Moten for 2020 class
Michigan reportedly plans to use Moten in the "viper" role, which is how Jabrill Peppers was used.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Michigan lands 4-star New Jersey cornerback R.J. Moten for 2020 class
The Detroit News
Published 2:35 p.m. ET July 27, 2019 | Updated 2:39 p.m. ET July 27, 2019
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Show Captions
Michigan has added a top safety to its 2020 class. R.J. Moten, rated four stars by 247Sports Composite, revealed his commitment Saturday on Twitter.
Moten, from New Jersey, is 6-foot, 200 pounds. Michigan reportedly offered him a scholarship in May.
More: Trieu: Four-star RJ Moten headlines guest list for Big House BBQ
Michigan reportedly plans to use Moten in the "viper" role, which is how Jabrill Peppers was used.
The Wolverines now have 22 commitments and the class currently ranks No. 8 nationally according to 247Sports Composite.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.