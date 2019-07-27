Michigan has added a top safety to its 2020 class. R.J. Moten, rated four stars by 247Sports Composite, revealed his commitment Saturday on Twitter.

Moten, from New Jersey, is 6-foot, 200 pounds. Michigan reportedly offered him a scholarship in May.

Michigan reportedly plans to use Moten in the "viper" role, which is how Jabrill Peppers was used.

The Wolverines now have 22 commitments and the class currently ranks No. 8 nationally according to 247Sports Composite.