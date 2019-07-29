The Detroit News ranks the Big Ten quarterbacks for 2019
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News ranks and analyzes the Big Ten quarterbacks for 2019.
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News ranks and analyzes the Big Ten quarterbacks for 2019. Nati Harnik, AP
14. Artur Sitkowski, Rutgers: Sitkowski was the starter last season as a freshman and enters preseason camp in the No. 1 spot once again. However, he hardly locked down the position after throwing for 1,158 yards last season with 18 interceptions, and completing just 49.1 percent of his passes. The Scarlet Knights went the transfer route to add some depth as former Texas Tech starter McLane Carter will push Sitkowski to potentially breathe some life into the worst offense in the Big Ten last season.
13. Brandon Peters, Illinois: A transfer from Michigan, Peters likely will have the leg up entering preseason camp as the Fighting Illini and coach Lovie Smith will try and figure out whether to go with experience or youth. Peters gets the edge in terms of playing time, completing 58 of 110 passes for 680 yards and four touchdowns in eight games over the previous two seasons. However, freshman Isaiah Williams comes to campus with plenty of buzz after passing for 8,108 yards and 103 touchdowns while rushing for 2,752 yards in high school.
12. Zack Annexstad, Minnesota: Annexstad won the job last season as a freshman walk-on, but he ended up sharing time with then redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan after being slowed by injury. Coming out of spring ball, neither had a stranglehold on the No. 1 spot, meaning the competition will likely go deep into preseason camp, much as it did last season. Both threw nine touchdown passes last season while Morgan eked out a better record, going 4-2 in his six starts while Annexstad was 3-4.
11. Jack Coan, Wisconsin: Thanks to an injury last season to Alex Hornibrook, Coan started four of the final six games. He didn’t exactly light things up but he was efficient, completing 60.2 percent of his passes and throwing just three interceptions. Odds are Coan begins the season as the Badgers’ starter and he’ll have the luxury of Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation, behind him. But he’ll likely be pushed by freshman Graham Mertz, as well as sophomore Danny Vanden Boom and redshirt freshman Chase Wolf.
10. Sean Clifford, Penn State: When Tommy Stevens decided to transfer, that left Clifford is the likely successor to Trace McSorley. Clifford saw minimal action last season as a redshirt freshman and his play this spring played a role in Stevens deciding to leave State College. Redshirt freshman Will Levis could also get a shot at some point this season, but Clifford seems solid as the No. 1 quarterback as the Nittany Lions move on from one of the best in program history.
9. Hunter Johnson, Northwestern: Johnson was a five-star recruit when he went to Clemson, but the Tigers were loaded and Johnson opted to transfer. After sitting out last season, he becomes the successor to Clayton Thorson as the Wildcats hope Johnson’s lofty recruiting rankings were no fluke. In limited action at Clemson it didn’t appear as they were. Johnson completed 21 of 27 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns.
8. Josh Jackson, Maryland: Another transfer, Jackson is hardly a newcomer. He was a standout in 2017 at Virginia Tech, throwing for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 324 yards and six touchdowns. He was in position to have a breakout in 2018 but he suffered a season-ending injury in the third game of the year. Now he’s at Maryland, where first-year coach Mike Locksley will be happy to have an experienced quarterback running the show.
7. Peyton Ramsey, Indiana: In his first season as a full-time starter, Ramsey had his share of ups and downs in 2018. He completed 66 percent of his passes, second-best in the Big Ten, while throwing for 2.875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, Ramsey also threw 13 interceptions, which means he’ll need to take care of the ball to remain the clear No. 1. If he doesn’t, keep an eye on sophomore Michael Penix, who saw some time last season, and Utah transfer Jack Tuttle.
6. Elijah Sindelar, Purdue: With David Blough gone, Sindelar returns as the Boilermakers’ starter. He started eight games in 2017 and threw for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns, playing three games with a torn ACL. After playing just two games last season, he jumps back into the No. 1 spot for coach Jeff Brohm and has the benefit of throwing the ball to Rondale Moore, one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country.
5. Brian Lewerke, Michigan State: After throwing for nearly 2,800 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2017, Lewerke struggled early last season, then tried to play through a shoulder injury in the second half of the year as Michigan State’s offense finished 13th in the conference in scoring. Now healthy, Lewerke could be the key to turning the Spartans’ offensive fortunes as new coordinator Brad Salem takes over.
4. Justin Fields, Ohio State: If potential and recruiting rankings were all that mattered, the former five-star who transferred from Georgia would be at the top of the list. The fact remains, though, that Fields has seen only limited action. He did play in 12 games last season for the Bulldogs and looked good, completing 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 266 yards and four scores. If that trajectory continues, Fields will likely finish 2019 as the Big Ten’s best.
3. Nate Stanley, Iowa: Entering his third season as the Hawkeyes’ starter, Stanley has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in program history. His 52 touchdown passes over a two-year span are the most in school history and he needs 23 more to become the Hawkeyes’ all-time leader. He’s also thrown for 5,351 yards in his career and has completed 59.3 percent of his passes. The Hawkeyes expect to contend in the West and Stanley’s performance will have a big say in if they get to the Big Ten title game.
2. Adrian Martinez, Nebraska: After an early injury, Martinez helped spark the Cornhuskers’ offense as they finished the season strong under first-year coach Scott Frost. Martinez completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. He also finished second on the team with 629 rushing yards and added eight rushing touchdowns. Plenty of folks are expecting Nebraska to be in the mix for the West title and Martinez is a big reason why.
1. Shea Patterson, Michigan: Patterson brought stability to the Wolverines’ quarterback room after transferring from Ole Miss. He completed 64.6 percent of his throws for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Patterson also proved he can make plays with his feet, running for 273 yards and two touchdowns. With former Alabama assistant Josh Gattis taking over the offense, it could lead to even bigger numbers for Patterson.
    In the football building, back during spring practice and then summer workouts, even away from the field, the Michigan players have noticed a different Shea Patterson.

    Patterson, Michigan’s starting quarterback last season, returns to lead the Wolverines with a renewed confidence as preseason camp begins Friday. He started every game last year after transferring to Michigan from Ole Miss and threw for 2,600 yards, 22 touchdowns and had seven interceptions.

    He’s still calm, cool, collected as is his nature, but there’s something more. It may be that he is now working in a system that suits his skill-set. Josh Gattis, co-offensive coordinator at Alabama last season, is Michigan’s new offensive coordinator and has installed a no-huddle, hurry-up offense similar to the one Patterson ran at Ole Miss.

    “He’s been in control,” senior left guard Ben Bredeson, a co-captain last year, said. “He’s taken over and he’s doing a really good job. He’s being a lot more assertive. I would say, acting like the starting quarterback a little bit more. It’s been great to see. He’s done a great job, and the entire team respects him and is going to follow him no matter what.”

    Patterson is extremely comfortable with this offense, which might be part of the reason why his teammates are seeing him with this confidence.

    “I think it’s not only that, it’s being more comfortable around the guys,” Bredeson said. “Not being the new guy having him be there for a while.”

    He leads a quarterback room that boasts more depth than Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has enjoyed as he enters his fifth season. Dylan McCaffrey is the backup and from what Harbaugh said during Big Ten media days in Chicago, he is expected to see the field in every game this season. Joe Milton and Cade McNamara are the backups.

    Harbaugh said what made him commit to an overhaul of his offense was his quarterbacks.

    “Shea Patterson and Dylan McCaffrey, their explosive ability to throw and run, both,” Harbaugh said in Chicago. “And they're used to that. Shea was used to that. Found that Shea was really better in the shotgun after being with him for the first season. We went more to it as the season went on last year. Also, Dylan's ability to get out and go and run. There's a tremendous running ability there that he has.

    “I think Shea’s really comfortable in that up-tempo, no-huddle offense, and things spread out just a little bit more helps those two quarterbacks. So it's driven by that for us and an opportunity to hire Josh Gattis ..."

    While the quarterbacks took quickly to the offense, which emphasizes the playmakers on offense, going to a run-pass option was a pretty big departure.

    “It’s different,” Bredeson said. “It’s definitely different than what we’ve been doing before. I love it, though, I really do. As an offensive lineman I was very skeptical at first of what was going on, but I’ve fallen fully into this. I love Coach Gattis’ offense. I love the way it works. I love the way you can get playmakers the ball on any given play no matter what’s called. ...”

    Why was Bredeson skeptical?

    “I just didn’t know, just the people we had, I didn’t know how a spread was going to work,” he said. “I ran a version of this in high school, but that doesn’t really matter. I didn’t know how everything was going to fit at first and then going through spring ball, the personnel we have fits this offense perfectly. It’s ideal. We really run it at an elite level so far throughout spring. I think it’s only going to get better through the summer and August.”

    What will surprise fans, Bredeson said of the offense, is the speed of it. And to make that speed go takes a quarterback who understands the offense completely. That’s where Patterson fits.

    “We’re going to get the playmakers the ball every single time,” Bredeson said. “If we can get these playmakers the ball enough out in the open where they can make a guy miss, we can turn these seven yard plays into 70-yard plays and stretch them. Hope we can hit some quick, and I think the fans are going to notice a difference."

    Players to watch on Michigan's 2019 football schedule
    Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan's 2019 football schedule, including Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey.
    Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan's 2019 football schedule, including Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Middle Tennessee State (Aug. 31, Ann Arbor) — Reed Blankenship, junior, safety: The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Blankenship started 12 of 13 games last season and led the defense with 107 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, four interceptions and seven pass breakups. He was 16th nationally in interceptions, and that includes an interception he returned 100 yards for a touchdown against Old Dominion. In that game, he also had 17 tackles. Blankenship missed the second half of spring practice with a knee injury, but will be ready for the preseason camp.
    Army (Sept. 7, Ann Arbor) — Kelvin Hopkins Jr., senior, QB: Hopkins helped lead the Black Knights to an 11-2 season last year and was MVP of the Army-Navy game after rushing 18 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns and throwing for 61 yards on 4-of-9 attempts against the Midshipmen. The 5-foot-10 Hopkins had a career-best 170 yards rushing on 11 carries and had five touchdowns in Army’s 70-14 win over Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl. He became the first player in Army history to throw and rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season and his 17 rushing touchdowns tied the single-season record.
    Wisconsin (Sept. 21, Madison, Wisconsin) — Tyler Biadasz, junior, center: Of course running back Jonathan Taylor is the biggest reason the Badgers’ run game is always a threat, but he can’t do it all without a strong offensive line. That’s why Biadasz is such an important piece of the puzzle and the only returning starter on the line. Biadasz opted to return for his redshirt junior season after earning consensus All-Big Ten first-team last season. He has started 27 games and last year anchored an offensive line that helped the run game produce an average 273.4 yards rushing. He underwent hip surgery and missed spring practice, but will be ready for the season.
    Rutgers (Sept. 28, Ann Arbor) — Mike Tverdov, sophomore, DE: Tverdov (97) was forced to move to his position because of injuries last season, even though he had never practiced there. He wound up tying for the team lead with four sacks. He started two games and had 31 tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and forced fumble. He is considered one of the older linemen for the Scarlet Knights and is in more of a leadership role.
    Iowa (Oct. 5, Ann Arbor) — A.J. Epenesa, junior, DE: The 6-6, 280-pound Epenesa led the Big Ten and ranked 12th nationally with 10.5 sacks last season as a sophomore in more of a half-time role. He backed up Parker Hesse and Anthony Nelson and averaged close to 35 snaps a game, mostly on third down. His 10.5 sacks were the most by an Iowa player since Adrian Clayborn in 2009. He also had eight quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles and was first-team All-Big Ten last year.
    Illinois (Oct. 12, Champaign, Illinois) — Tymir Oliver, senior DT: There aren’t a lot of highlights on the Illinois roster aside from running back Reggie Corbin, but on the defensive side, keep an eye on Oliver, a 6-4 290-pound senior. He started every game last season and finished with 27 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry and four pass breakups. He had a career-high seven tackles against Iowa. Oliver was voted a team captain as a sophomore in 2017 and made 10 starts in 12 games, tied for second in tackles for loss (4.5) and third in sacks (three).
    Penn State (Oct. 19, State College, Pennsylvania) — Yetur Gross-Matos, junior, DE: Maybe the media do know something — Gross-Matos was first-team All-Big Ten by the media last season and third-team by the coaches. He was voted Penn State’s outstanding defensive lineman after his standout sophomore season last fall. He led the defensive line in tackles (54), tackles for loss (20) and sacks (eight). The 6-5, 265-pounder became the 11th Nittany Lion to have 20 tackles for a loss in a season.
    Notre Dame (Oct. 26, Ann Arbor) — Ian Book, senior QB: This is Book’s offense, and he’s determined to improve on a solid year after taking over as the starter in Week 4 last fall. He finished 17th nationally in passing efficiency and set a Notre Dame record in competition percentage (68.2). Book threw for 2,628 yards, 19 touchdowns and had seven interceptions as a junior.
    Maryland (Nov. 2, College Park, Maryland) —Antoine Brooks Jr., senior, CB: The 5-11, 210-pound defensive back was second-team All-Big Ten last season after leading the Terrapins with 9.5 tackles for loss. He started every game last season and ranked third with 68 tackles. Brooks also had 2.5 sacks, an interception and three pass breakups. During his sophomore season in 2017, he made 11 starts at nickel. He led the Big Ten that season in tackles for loss by a defensive back in a regular season with 9.5.
    Michigan State (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Joe Bachie, senior, LB: Michigan State finished No. 1 nationally against the run last season in large part because of Bachie, who had 102 tackles, leading the team in tackles for the second straight year. The ferocious Bachie is 6-foot-2, 238 pounds and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches last season. He was one of three captains last season and won the MSU Downtown Coaches Club Award as the Spartans’ most outstanding defensive player.
    Indiana (Nov. 23, Bloomington, Indiana) — Peyton Ramsey, junior, QB: Ramsey should emerge — again — as the Hoosiers’ starting quarterback, but he pretty much locked things up in spring ball. Ramsey is Indiana’s all-time completion percentage leader (65.8) and is fifth in 300-yard games with three. He’s also ninth in passing touchdowns (29). In 21 games with 16 starts, Ramsey has 4,127 passing yards. He is the most experienced quarterback on Indiana’s roster — he split the job with Richard Lagow in 2017 and took over the job last year.
    Ohio State (Nov. 30, Ann Arbor) — K.J. Hill, senior, WR: The Buckeyes’ veteran receiver is tops at the position now that Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon are gone. He became a favorite target of Dwayne Haskins last year and had 70 catches for 885 yards and six touchdowns. The year before, he led the Buckeyes in receptions with 56 and was second in yards with 549.
      Bredeson said Harbaugh has been hands-off and that this is Gattis’ show.

      “We hadn’t had a true offensive coordinator while I was here,” he said, laughing. “It was a different way of doing it. We’ve had all these pass-game coordinators, run-game coordinators, co-offensive coordinators, we’ve never had a single coordinator.”

      And now the Wolverines have this potentially explosive offense that complements their quarterback.

      “Shea’s been great for us,” defensive standout Khaleke Hudson said. “He’s being a leader. He’s inspiring young quarterbacks and young guys on the team. He’s someone we trust. He’s someone we trust to take us all the way. He’s our quarterback.

      “He’s the captain of our ship, and we’re behind him every step of the way.”

      achengelis@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @chengelis

      Seeking a jolt

      Where Michigan’s offense ranked in the Big Ten last season:

      Scoring: Second at 35.2 points per game (No. 1, Ohio State, 42.4)

      Rushing: Sixth at 203.8 yards per game (No. 1, Wisconsin, 273.4)

      Passing: Ninth at 215.7 yards per game (No. 1, Ohio State, 364.3)

