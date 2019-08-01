Projected 2019 Michigan football starting lineup
Go through the gallery to view Angelique S. Chengelis’ projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan football team.
Go through the gallery to view Angelique S. Chengelis' projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan football team.
OFFENSE QUARTERBACK: Shea Patterson – Patterson started every game last season after transferring from Ole Miss. He completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He should shine brighter in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ offense.
LEFT TACKLE: Jon Runyan – In his first full season as a starter last year, Runyan earned All-Big Ten first-team honors and was named the team’s top offensive lineman.
LEFT GUARD: Ben Bredeson – Bredeson is the glue and most experienced lineman of the group. He was a captain last season and was named the team’s “toughest player.” He was second-team All-Big Ten and has made 32 starts at left guard.
CENTER: Cesar Ruiz – Ruiz dazzled line coach Ed Warinner in his first full season as a starter last fall as a sophomore. Ruiz was All-Big Ten third team and has made 18 career starts, including all 13 last year at center.
RIGHT GUARD: Michael Onwenu – The Cass Tech product was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season and has made 21 starts in 33 games played at Michigan.
RIGHT TACKLE: Andrew Stueber – Stueber was the new face in the lineup at the end of last season. The redshirt freshman replaced Juwann Bushell-Beatty, who had a toe injury, as a starter in the Ohio State game. When Bushell-Beatty opted not to play in the bowl game, Stueber started again.
TIGHT END: Sean McKeon – He was All-Big Ten honorable mention last season. He has made 16 career starts and last season had 14 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.
RUNNING BACK: Christian Turner – Turner played in three games last season as a freshman and was able to preserve his redshirt. With the status of veteran back Chris Evans unknown – he currently is “not with the team” -- Turner could be the heir apparent. Turner had 99 yards on 20 carries last season, including seven for 32 in the bowl game.
SLOT: Mike Sainristil - Upon his arrival at Michigan at the start of the year, Sainristil immediately turned heads with his attention to detail in meetings, his gung-ho approach to the weight room and, of course his speed. Jim Harbaugh in the spring described Sainristil's "level of quickness, change of direction" and said his speed had been "eye-opening." Michigan wants him on the field in Josh Gattis' new offense and it's a good bet he'll get a lot of touches.
WIDE RECEIVER: Donovan Peoples-Jones – He has been described by his teammates as a “freak athlete.” He led the team with eight touchdown receptions and had 612 yards on 47 catches.
WIDE RECEIVER: Nico Collins – The sure-handed Collins, like Peoples-Jones, will be a junior this fall. He had 632 yards on 38 catches and scored six touchdowns.
DEFENSE DEFENSIVE END: Kwity Paye – Paye essentially had an audition while Rashan Gary was out with a shoulder injury and he impressed pretty much everyone, including defensive coordinator Don Brown. Paye finished with 29 tackles, two sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.
NOSE TACKLE: Michael Dwumfour – He started the final two games of the season, at Ohio State and against Florida in the bowl game, at nose tackle and looks to be more than capable filling the spot left by Bryan Mone. Dwumfour finished with 21 tackles, including three sacks and four tackles for loss.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Carlo Kemp – After moving from outside to inside on the defensive line, Kemp became a force last season. He had 17 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss and with that year of experience should become dominant.
DEFENSIVE END: Aidan Hutchinson – Hutchinson gained valuable experience last fall as a freshman on the field and as an understudy to Rashan Gary, who took him under his wing. Hutchinson had 15 tackles.
STRONGSIDE LINEBACKER: Khaleke Hudson – Hudson returns for his senior season with the intention of having a big year as a team. He has made 24 starts at viper and last season was All-Big Ten honorable mention. He had 44 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and two sacks.
MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Josh Ross – He was honorable mention All-Big Ten last fall and earned the team’s Blue Collar Award. Ross, who will be a junior this season, filled in for Devin Bush at the Peach Bowl. He finished the season with 61 tackles, including five tackles for loss.
WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER: Devin Gil – Gil was a starter last season and finished with 33 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He will be a redshirt junior this fall.
STRONG SAFETY: Josh Metellus – Last season Metellus was AP All-Big Ten first team and second team All-Big Ten. He has made 25 career starts, including 24 at safety. He had 48 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups.
FREE SAFETY: J’Marick Woods – With veteran captain Tyree Kinnel gone, there will be stiff competition for this spot. Woods, who will be a junior, played in 11 games last season and had 13 tackles. In the bowl game, he had three tackles and blocked a punt.
CORNERBACK: Lavert Hill – Hill considered heading to the NFL Draft after last season, but returns for his final year. He was All-Big Ten first team in 2018 and was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist. Hill had five pass breakups and one interception.
CORNERBACK: Ambry Thomas – David Long decided to head to the NFL, so who replaces him? Seems like Thomas is the logical choice, but he seems to have been more a special-teams participant his first two seasons. He showed off his exceptional speed with a 99-yard kickoff return at Notre Dame.
SPECIAL TEAMS PUNTER: Will Hart – So this one is easy. Hart was the Big Ten’s Punter of the Year last season and Michigan’s first recipient of Specialist of the Year. He punted 43 times and averaged 46.98 yards. He had 15 inside the 20-yard line.
KICKER: Quinn Nordin – Nordin was the kicker most of last season, then freshman Jake Moody took over the final three games. He was All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2017. Nordin is known for his big leg but consistency is what will earn him the job over Moody.
    New York – Ty Law was a wide-eyed youngster with big dreams when he started making summer visits to his Uncle Tony’s home in Texas.

    They fueled his passion for football. And, they guided his journey to greatness.

    Tony Dorsett was forging his own path to the Pro Football Hall of Fame long before his nephew even put on a uniform and became one of the best cornerbacks to play the game. Dorsett’s days in Dallas as one of the NFL’s greatest running backs followed an incredible college career at the University of Pittsburgh – and it all had Law imagining someday being like his famous uncle.

    “I used to just stare at that Heisman, stare at his Hall of Fame bust,” Law recalled. “And that right there, it meant the world to me because I realized dreams do come true. He walked the same streets that I did, so why can’t I? Why not me? But, I knew there had to be a lot of sacrifice to get to that point.”

    Law, like Dorsett, grew up in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, a football hotbed that has also produced the likes of Mike Ditka, Darrelle Revis and Sean Gilbert. “Pistol” Pete Maravich also honed his shooting touch and showmanship on the basketball courts of the steel town in western Pennsylvania.

    Ask anyone from there, and they’ll tell you that toughness and perseverance are part of their inner fabric.

    Law is no exception.

    “It hardens you to an extent, in a good way, because you see a lot of things, both good and not so good,” Law said. “But, the pride that we have there, and I think my upbringing, the competition has prepared me for everything that I went through in life. My journey stems through what I’ve done and what I’ve seen in Aliquippa. You cannot get any more competitive than that, because we competed at everything, every single chance we’d get.”

    Law, who played at Michigan from 1992-94 and was an All-American in 1994, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday. It’s been 25 years since he watched Dorsett slip on his gold jacket, pose with his bronze bust and take his place in football immortality.

    “Once I got to the NFL, there was no stopping me because in the back of my mind I still see that little kid staring at that Heisman Trophy and Hall of Fame bust,” said Law, who’ll be presented by childhood friend Byron Washington. “So, that was the goal from Day One, and I just went for it. And I know you had to play a long time. I know you had to play consistently.

    “They don’t just give those things away, no matter how long you played. You had to make an impact, and that’s what I tried to do.”

    Law was a first-round pick by New England out of Michigan in 1995 and played 15 seasons in the NFL, including 10 with the Patriots. He also had two one-year stints with the New York Jets and with Kansas City, and one with Denver.

    He quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s true shutdown cornerbacks who routinely covered – and regularly quieted – opponents’ best receivers. Law helped Bill Belichick’s Patriots win three Super Bowls as the heart of a defense filled with other stars such as Willie McGinest, Rodney Harrison, Tedy Bruschi, Mike Vrabel, Lawyer Milloy and Richard Seymour. Law, a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s, is the only Hall of Famer among them.

    “He never got tired,” said Vrabel, entering his second season as Tennessee’s coach. “That’s the one thing that I always remembered about Ty. He could be running a conditioning test and talking junk and trash to everybody around him. He was a big corner that wasn’t just a cover-2 corner. He was a man-matchup corner, could play man coverage, could play zone coverage, could jam, reroute, could tackle.

    “But just his energy and excitement for life and playing a game, it was always fun hanging out with Ty.”

    Law was selected for five Pro Bowl teams and was a two-time All-Pro. He finished with 53 career interceptions, twice leading the NFL in that category, had over 800 tackles, 169 passes defensed, five sacks and scored seven times.

    He was a game-changing cornerback whose swagger and confidence were intimidating. Then, Law would step on the field and take over with his play.

    “Ty was tough, he would tackle, he could play against big receivers and he was physical against guys,” Belichick said. “You know, the Marvin Harrisons of the world that were maybe a little quicker, but Ty had great instincts and size and playing presence, and he matched up well with those type of players, too, as well as (Eric) Moulds, and some of the other big guys he covered.”

    Law refused to accept he couldn’t do something, an attitude born from those sometimes-rough days in Aliquippa.

    “You can’t just be a good athlete because Aliquippa’s got great athletes walking around the street every day,” he said. “What’s going to set you apart? I tried to set myself apart by doing everything necessary to achieve my goal.”

    That meant playing cornerback, tailback, safety, wide receiver and returning kicks at Aliquippa High School – anything that would make himself stand out.

    College scouts noticed and Law ended up going to Michigan, where he played in every game from the moment he stepped onto campus. He was a starter midway through his first season and a dominant force not too long after.

    After his junior season, Law opted to enter the NFL Draft. It was a gamble, he acknowledged, but one he needed to make. The decision also became a driving force after the Patriots made him the 23rd player picked in 1995.

    “The tone was set when I decided to leave college early after my junior season,” he said. “It was a belief that I had in myself, and I said, ‘You know what? There ain’t no turning back now.’”

    So, he kept moving forward – all the way to Canton.

    “I knew if that was the goal, it wasn’t about just getting on the field right now or working my way up into the nickel, into the rotation and eventually being a starter,” Law said. “I said from Day One that my goal by the time I’m done was to be a Hall of Famer. I set that bar that high.

    “And everything else, to get to that point, I had to work harder, I had to study harder, I had to compete harder.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE