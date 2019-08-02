Isaiah Todd (Photo: 247Sports)

It didn’t take the Wolverines long to jump into the mix for another top 2020 prospect.

Isaiah Todd, a five-star forward from Raleigh, North Carolina, listed Michigan among his five final schools on Friday, along with Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and North Carolina.

According to a blog post with USA Today, Todd said he was recently extended an offer from coach Juwan Howard after he watched him at Peach Jam.

“That was exciting,” Todd wrote. “Coach Juwan came to all my games and gave me the offer. I have a visit set up for this fall for Kansas, and I’m working on setting up a visit to Kentucky.”

Todd (6-foot-10, 195 pounds) is ranked the No. 14 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Todd joins a growing list of 2020 five-star recruits whom Michigan has made the final cut for in recent weeks, including guards Joshua Christopher (No. 9 overall recruit) and Jaden Springer (No. 11 overall recruit), and center Walker Kessler (No. 16 overall recruit).

The Wolverines are also one of seven finalists for four-star center Hunter Dickinson (No. 30 overall recruit) and made the top 12 for five-star guard Nimari Burnett (No. 23 overall recruit).

