Four-star forward Lance Ware is the latest top-50 recruit to include Michigan among his finalists. (Photo: Jon Lopez, Nike)

For the second time in three days, the Wolverines have made the final cut for a top-50 recruit in the 2020 class.

Lance Ware, a four-star forward from Camden (N.J.) High, included Michigan among his top five schools on Sunday. The others are Kentucky, Miami (Fla.), Ohio State and Providence.

Ware (6-foot-9, 215 pounds) is ranked the No. 47 overall recruit and No. 7 power forward for 2020, according to the 247Sports Composite. He picked up an offer shortly after Michigan coach Juwan Howard and his staff watched him at Peach Jam last month.

“They have a new coach in Juwan Howard, who played in the NBA,” Ware told Prepcircuit.com about what he liked about Michigan. “He knows what he is talking about and what it’s going to take for me to get to the next level. I think it could be a good fit and I like what they have to offer. I’ve been on their campus and they have a crazy atmosphere.”

Ware joins a horde of top-50 2020 prospects who have listed Michigan among their final schools, along with five-star guard Joshua Christopher (No. 9 overall recruit), five-star guard Jaden Springer (No. 11 recruit), five-star forward Isaiah Todd (No. 14 recruit), five-star center Walker Kessler (No. 16 recruit) and four-star center Hunter Dickinson (No. 30 recruit).

The Wolverines also made the top 12 for five-star guard Nimari Burnett (No. 23 recruit).

The next step for Howard and Co. is to start bringing the prospects to Ann Arbor for official visits. According to Stockrisers.com, Ware has one scheduled for the first weekend of September.

Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class has one commit — four-star guard Zeb Jackson — and three open scholarships remaining.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins