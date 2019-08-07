Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Preseason edition
Go through the gallery for the preseason edition of The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings, with analysis by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan – The hype machine is always running at full capacity in Ann Arbor, something that hasn’t changed heading into 2019. This time, though, the Wolverines have a veteran quarterback with some experience up front as Josh Gattis takes over as offensive coordinator. They also have the benefit of playing Ohio State and Michigan State at home. There are some holes to fill on defense, however, and challenging trips to Wisconsin and Penn State.
2. Ohio State – As usual, the Buckeyes have the most talent in the Big Ten, and that’s a pretty good place to start for new coach Ryan Day. They’re strong up front on the defensive side of the ball and are loaded at the skill positions on offense. If quarterback Justin Fields pans out after his transfer from Georgia, the Buckeyes will be hard to beat and could be the team that ends the Big Ten’s playoff drought.
3. Michigan State – With one of the top defenses in the nation, the Spartans will likely be in every game they play. Of course, the big question with this team is whether it can score enough points to truly contend in the East. Quarterback Brian Lewerke is healthy, leading some to believe he’ll be able to replicate his sophomore year numbers. If new coordinator Brad Salem can facilitate that, the Spartans could get back to Indy for the first time since 2015.
4. Wisconsin – The Badgers have questions at quarterback but that seems like a fairly regular occurrence in Madison. What they do have is Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation who runs behind a typically strong offensive line. The Badgers will need to be better defensively while taking on the three East heavyweights – Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State.
5. Nebraska – The hype surrounding Michigan is matched only by that taking place in Lincoln. After winning four games his first season coaching his alma mater, Scott Frost has many believing the quick turnaround is happening. We’ll pump the breaks on that just a bit, but in the tightly packed West, it’s not crazy to think the Cornhuskers can get to Indy. They’ve got a dynamic quarterback in Adrian Martinez.
6. Iowa – The Hawkeyes have a lot of pieces that should put them in position to win the West, including a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley. However, they must replace two top-level tight ends that led the team in receiving and find some consistency in the running attack. Iowa has a tough schedule, too, getting Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska on the road, as well as Michigan from the East.
7. Penn State – The Nittany Lions might be getting the benefit of the doubt in some of the national rankings, but the reality is it will be tough to replace quarterback Trace McSorely, especially after the transfer of Tommy Stevens. There are more holes to fill than just under center, though, and doing so in the Big Ten East is no picnic.
8. Northwestern – It’s hard to bet against the consistency of Pat Fitzgerald, who got the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game last season after a rough start. Doing so again will be a tough task in the West, where not much separates the teams. The Cats have their share of holes to fill but they’re feeling optimistic with linebacker Paddy Fisher back to lead the defense and former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson taking over at quarterback.
9. Purdue – The Boilermakers have one of the country’s most dynamic playmakers – sophomore receiver Rondale Moore – and that means they’ll likely be scoring their share of points, even with the departure of quarterback David Blough. The challenge for Jeff Brohm’s team is keeping opponents out of the end zone. Get the defense to play solid and the Boilermakers could be the team to beat in the West.
10. Minnesota – The Golden Gophers hope to build on the momentum they had going late last season. They’ll have the benefit of one of the easier schedules in the conference as they avoid Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State from the East and get Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue at home. It might be a bit of a stretch to think the inexperienced Gophers can win the West, but it’s not out of the question.
11. Indiana – Life continues to be a challenge for the Hoosiers as they try and survive in one of college football’s toughest divisions. Some consistency from quarterback Patrick Ramsey would help the Hoosiers chances at picking off one of the East contenders. In 2018, Ramsey threw for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, he also threw 13 interceptions
12. Maryland – There’s optimism for the Terrapins as Mike Locksley takes over as the program’s head coach. He’s gotten off to a good start in recruiting but the Terps remain a long way from contending in the East. Pulling off a home upset over the likes of Penn State, Michigan or Nebraska could signify the Terrapins are ahead of schedule.
13. Rutgers – It’s now or never for Chris Ash, who enters his fourth season with only seven victories, including a 1-11 mark last season. The Scarlet Knights haven’t exactly shown too many signs of a resurgence and playing in the East doesn’t help. They do get Illinois in the crossover with the West but must also travel to Iowa and host Minnesota.
14. Illinois – It might be a toss-up with Rutgers for the bottom spot in the Big Ten. Lovie Smith has won just nine games in his first three seasons leading the Fighting Illini and adding to that number will be tough this season. The Illini welcome former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who at least brings some experience as Smith looks for any sign of life in the slow rebuilding process in Champaign.
    Ann Arbor – Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown said he’s not going to “keep reliving it.”

    What did he mean?

    There’s always plenty to pick apart when Brown speaks to reporters, as he did along with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Wednesday, the first significant public update since UM camp opened last Friday.

    Brown, entering his fourth season at Michigan, has been the architect of one of the nation’s top defenses. But it has been hard for many – including Brown – to forget the 62-39 loss at Ohio State to end the 2018 regular season, snapping a 10-game winning streak that began after an opening loss at Notre Dame.

    He boiled down last season’s defensive issues to what he described as 19 minutes at Notre Dame and 19 minutes at Ohio State. In those minutes, the Michigan defense melted down. Against the Irish, the defense had time to recover, and did, but there was no room for recovery against the Buckeyes.

    Brown has no intention of continually reliving that outcome and said he has made adjustments to address the vulnerabilities of the defense, but was asked Wednesday if he understands why there might be some skepticism.

    “I don’t have time for skepticism,” Brown said. “I don’t have any time for that to affect anything that happens in our room. Do I evaluate? Have we adjusted schematically? Yes. But let’s not make any bones about it. If you were to bring –who’s a good defensive mind? – bring Kirby Smart in here and ask him how he’s going to stop RPOs. I bet I know what he’s going to say.

    “Here’s the big thing – have your beliefs, have your convictions. That’s what fuels you. If people don’t like that, somebody else will be doing my job, and I’ll be back in Cape Cod. But for three years, we’ve built out reputation here defensively on (being) aggressive. Like every other coach in the country, you have to evaluate, you have to adjust on a week-to-week basis. The one thing I can tell you is we’re more prepared versatility-wise in coverage, but the aggressive nature will never change. And in fact, I’d like it to be more aggressive.”

    He would not share much in terms of how the Wolverines will be more prepared but has made clear that will be the case.

    “Just some additional pieces to make sure we have specific areas of the field covered,” Brown said. “That could be a man concept with a drop, it could be a zone concept. We’ve done our due diligence and very comfortable where I’m at right now.”

    This was all addressed during spring practice, Brown said, and he added many strides had been made in the most important areas.

    “Our back seven is as in-sync as any group I’ve been around in terms of coverage, understanding, and what we’re trying to get done,” Brown said. “You just keep your fingers crossed we keep that up moving forward and we stay healthy so those guys are the right guys getting on the field.”

