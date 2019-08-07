Les Miles, the new head coach at Kansas, is this week’s guest on Angelique S. Chengelis’ “View from the Press Box” podcast.

Miles, 65, was an offensive lineman at Michigan under Bo Schembechler and went on to become an assistant coach for the Wolverines.

Les Miles (Photo: AP)

He eventually became head coach at Oklahoma State and LSU, and led the Tigers to the national championship in 2007.

Miles discusses a number of topics in this edition of “View from the Press Box,” including his time at Michigan with Schembechler and his disappointment at not getting the UM head coaching job.

“The Lord blessed with me with the opportunity to have been at Michigan and have been around the quality coaches I had,” Miles tells Chengelis. “I would want everybody to have the experience I had in my college years going to Michigan and then in coaching. I was getting a BA in economics but I also was getting a masters in football coaching. Coach Schembechler was just very special.”

More: Les Miles: Bo Schembechler was ‘very special’ but Michigan snub broke my heart

Podcast archive

Phil Steele, Brad Keselowski | Sierra Romero | Tammi Carr | Jim Nagy | Jack Kennedy | Dana Jacobson, Scott Bell | Stu Douglass | Chase Winovich | Charles Woodson, James Hawkins | Jay Bilas, Bob Wojnowski | Christian Hoard, Paul Finebaum | Allen Trieu, John/Caden Kolesar | Bill Rabinowitz, Jim Brandstatter | Gerry DiNardo, Tom VanHaaren | Joel Klatt, Tim May | Mike Hart, Tom Mars | Chris Fowler | James Laurinaitis, Mack Brown | Chris Fowler, Pat Forde | Adam Schefter | John Wangler | Desmond Howard | Tom Ufer | Grant Newsome | Jon Jansen | Jason, Randy Sklar | Andy Mignery | Sean Patterson