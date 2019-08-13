Jamari Buddin (Photo: 247Sports)

With Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class at 24 commitments, the Wolverines have made progress on the 2021 class this summer. The Wolverines had many young prospects at their summer camps, extended new offers, and had some of those players and other coveted juniors at their recent BBQ at the Big House.

A good group came from inside the state and the Wolverines are believed to be front-runners or at least strong contenders from several in-state juniors.

Michigan holds 247Sports Crystal Ball leads for Clarkston offensive lineman Rocco Spindler, West Bloomfield running back Donovan Edwards, Detroit Cass Tech center Raheem Anderson, Belleville linebacker Jamari Buddin, East Lansing wide receiver Andrel Anthony and Detroit Country Day offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan.

If that holds true, the Wolverines would eclipse their mark of four current in-state commits in the 2020 class.

More: Donovan Edwards, nation’s No. 3 RB for 2021, ready to rumble again for West Bloomfield

“As things stand now, I would expect Michigan to end up with more than the four verbals they have in the 2020 class,” The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz said. “With a very strong in-state offensive line group and other top targets like Buddin and Edwards, Michigan may be primed to reel in their biggest in-state class since their great haul in 2017.”

Buddin was one of the camp offers in June. A 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect, Buddin won linebacker MVP at The Opening Regional in Ohio in the spring and following that, scholarship offers began to follow. Florida State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State and more have offered.

“I was just working on the campus (at camp) and Don Brown saw me, and he saw how hard I was working. And he was like, ‘We want to offer you a scholarship.’ I was shocked. My family grew up on Michigan. It was an honor,” Buddin said.

Tiernan, a 6-foot-8, 267-pound recruit, was also offered at camp and then returned to campus for the BBQ.

“This visit definitely helped Michigan in my eyes because before this, I came here for one time to camp and it was a three-hour camp, so it was very short and I didn’t get to see much,” he explained. “Being there and seeing everything definitely made my interest go up even higher.”

Anthony, a smooth 6-foot-2, 165-pound pass-catcher, is an interesting recruit for the Wolverines because he is from East Lansing, holds a Michigan State offer and has some family ties to the school. He is serious about his interest in the Wolverines, though, and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has much to do with that.

“I definitely could play for him,” Anthony said of Gattis. “And their whole organization, I like it. Coach Gattis is very uplifting and he’ll tell you everything, so you can be the best player you can be.”

Michigan currently has two commitments in the 2021 class, one from inside the state in Sterling Heights Stevenson offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi.

