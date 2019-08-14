Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel is this week's guest on Angelique S. Chengelis’ “View from the Press Box” podcast.
Manuel touched on a number of subjects with Chengelis, including the coaching "hot seat," night games for football, the Fab Five and a possible UM reunion, and much more.
The Wolverines play Notre Dame on Oct. 26 at Michigan Stadium.
“If I was going to guess I would guess (Notre Dame),” Manuel said on the podcast, about a second night game for UM this season. “We can have one more or we can have none. …If I got a vote we wouldn’t have any.”
