Andrew Stueber (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

A significant position competition during Michigan’s preseason camp has suffered a blow.

Right tackle Andrew Stueber, who started the final two games of last season and was challenging Jalen Mayfield for the starting job, is sidelined by injury.

“Andrew Stueber suffered a leg injury in practice and is out indefinitely,” Dave Ablauf, Associate Athletic director/football communications, said Thursday.

Earlier this week, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said the right tackle competition was fierce and ongoing.

“Jalen Mayfield, Andrew Stueber both in there battling,” Harbaugh said. “Both want the job. Both are playing extremely hard, studying hard. And that rages on.”

Now, it appears Mayfield will move into the starting lineup joining four returning starters — Jon Runyan at left tackle, Ben Bredeson at left guard, Cesar Ruiz at center and Michael Onwenu at right guard.