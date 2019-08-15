Jace Howard (Photo: 247Sports)

It’s not often a recruit gets the chance to play for his father at his alma mater.

It appears Jace Howard will have that opportunity.

Howard, a 2020 forward, announced on Twitter that he received an offer from his dad, Juwan, and the Wolverines on Wednesday.

Howard (6-foot-7, 200 pounds) is ranked a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and doesn't hold a ranking in the 247Sports Composite. He attends University School in Florida, where he and younger brother Jett, a 2022 guard, helped lead the team to the Class 5A state title.

Howard also holds offers from Brown, Dayton, Northern Illinois and Saint Louis.

Truly Blessed to say that I have received an offer from the Univeristy of Michigan! #GoBluepic.twitter.com/f2TXQFx6D0 — Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) August 15, 2019

Back in June at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp, Howard told The Detroit News that he was being recruited by former Michigan coach John Beilein before he left to take the head coaching job with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

But after his dad was hired to take over at Michigan, Howard’s focus was on lending a helping hand.

“All my friends and top prospects, I'm trying to help pops out a little bit like, 'Yo. How about that school up north?'” Howard said at the time. “I'm trying to give my little pitch and help pops out a little bit because he's new to this recruiting thing.”

Since then, Michigan has pulled into the hunt for some of the nation’s premier players and has been named a finalist for eight top-50 recruits in the 2020 class. As it stands, the Wolverines have three open scholarships for the 2020-21 season.

Yet, there's still a possibility Howard could join his father and follow his footsteps all the way to Ann Arbor.

"He (Juwan) gave his little pitch,” Howard joked back in June. “I told him I'm going to have to hear your (recruiting) pitch before I make any big commitments or anything.”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jameshawkins