Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Preseason edition
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery for the preseason edition of The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings, with analysis by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery for the preseason edition of The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings, with analysis by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Michigan – The hype machine is always running at full capacity in Ann Arbor, something that hasn’t changed heading into 2019. This time, though, the Wolverines have a veteran quarterback with some experience up front as Josh Gattis takes over as offensive coordinator. They also have the benefit of playing Ohio State and Michigan State at home. There are some holes to fill on defense, however, and challenging trips to Wisconsin and Penn State.
1. Michigan – The hype machine is always running at full capacity in Ann Arbor, something that hasn’t changed heading into 2019. This time, though, the Wolverines have a veteran quarterback with some experience up front as Josh Gattis takes over as offensive coordinator. They also have the benefit of playing Ohio State and Michigan State at home. There are some holes to fill on defense, however, and challenging trips to Wisconsin and Penn State. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Ohio State – As usual, the Buckeyes have the most talent in the Big Ten, and that’s a pretty good place to start for new coach Ryan Day. They’re strong up front on the defensive side of the ball and are loaded at the skill positions on offense. If quarterback Justin Fields pans out after his transfer from Georgia, the Buckeyes will be hard to beat and could be the team that ends the Big Ten’s playoff drought.
2. Ohio State – As usual, the Buckeyes have the most talent in the Big Ten, and that’s a pretty good place to start for new coach Ryan Day. They’re strong up front on the defensive side of the ball and are loaded at the skill positions on offense. If quarterback Justin Fields pans out after his transfer from Georgia, the Buckeyes will be hard to beat and could be the team that ends the Big Ten’s playoff drought. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
3. Michigan State – With one of the top defenses in the nation, the Spartans will likely be in every game they play. Of course, the big question with this team is whether it can score enough points to truly contend in the East. Quarterback Brian Lewerke is healthy, leading some to believe he’ll be able to replicate his sophomore year numbers. If new coordinator Brad Salem can facilitate that, the Spartans could get back to Indy for the first time since 2015.
3. Michigan State – With one of the top defenses in the nation, the Spartans will likely be in every game they play. Of course, the big question with this team is whether it can score enough points to truly contend in the East. Quarterback Brian Lewerke is healthy, leading some to believe he’ll be able to replicate his sophomore year numbers. If new coordinator Brad Salem can facilitate that, the Spartans could get back to Indy for the first time since 2015. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
4. Wisconsin – The Badgers have questions at quarterback but that seems like a fairly regular occurrence in Madison. What they do have is Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation who runs behind a typically strong offensive line. The Badgers will need to be better defensively while taking on the three East heavyweights – Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State.
4. Wisconsin – The Badgers have questions at quarterback but that seems like a fairly regular occurrence in Madison. What they do have is Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation who runs behind a typically strong offensive line. The Badgers will need to be better defensively while taking on the three East heavyweights – Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State. Adam Hunger, AP
Fullscreen
5. Nebraska – The hype surrounding Michigan is matched only by that taking place in Lincoln. After winning four games his first season coaching his alma mater, Scott Frost has many believing the quick turnaround is happening. We’ll pump the breaks on that just a bit, but in the tightly packed West, it’s not crazy to think the Cornhuskers can get to Indy. They’ve got a dynamic quarterback in Adrian Martinez.
5. Nebraska – The hype surrounding Michigan is matched only by that taking place in Lincoln. After winning four games his first season coaching his alma mater, Scott Frost has many believing the quick turnaround is happening. We’ll pump the breaks on that just a bit, but in the tightly packed West, it’s not crazy to think the Cornhuskers can get to Indy. They’ve got a dynamic quarterback in Adrian Martinez. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
6. Iowa – The Hawkeyes have a lot of pieces that should put them in position to win the West, including a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley. However, they must replace two top-level tight ends that led the team in receiving and find some consistency in the running attack. Iowa has a tough schedule, too, getting Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska on the road, as well as Michigan from the East.
6. Iowa – The Hawkeyes have a lot of pieces that should put them in position to win the West, including a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley. However, they must replace two top-level tight ends that led the team in receiving and find some consistency in the running attack. Iowa has a tough schedule, too, getting Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska on the road, as well as Michigan from the East. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
7. Penn State – The Nittany Lions might be getting the benefit of the doubt in some of the national rankings, but the reality is it will be tough to replace quarterback Trace McSorely, especially after the transfer of Tommy Stevens. There are more holes to fill than just under center, though, and doing so in the Big Ten East is no picnic.
7. Penn State – The Nittany Lions might be getting the benefit of the doubt in some of the national rankings, but the reality is it will be tough to replace quarterback Trace McSorely, especially after the transfer of Tommy Stevens. There are more holes to fill than just under center, though, and doing so in the Big Ten East is no picnic. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
8. Northwestern – It’s hard to bet against the consistency of Pat Fitzgerald, who got the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game last season after a rough start. Doing so again will be a tough task in the West, where not much separates the teams. The Cats have their share of holes to fill but they’re feeling optimistic with linebacker Paddy Fisher back to lead the defense and former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson taking over at quarterback.
8. Northwestern – It’s hard to bet against the consistency of Pat Fitzgerald, who got the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game last season after a rough start. Doing so again will be a tough task in the West, where not much separates the teams. The Cats have their share of holes to fill but they’re feeling optimistic with linebacker Paddy Fisher back to lead the defense and former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson taking over at quarterback. Jim Young, AP
Fullscreen
9. Purdue – The Boilermakers have one of the country’s most dynamic playmakers – sophomore receiver Rondale Moore – and that means they’ll likely be scoring their share of points, even with the departure of quarterback David Blough. The challenge for Jeff Brohm’s team is keeping opponents out of the end zone. Get the defense to play solid and the Boilermakers could be the team to beat in the West.
9. Purdue – The Boilermakers have one of the country’s most dynamic playmakers – sophomore receiver Rondale Moore – and that means they’ll likely be scoring their share of points, even with the departure of quarterback David Blough. The challenge for Jeff Brohm’s team is keeping opponents out of the end zone. Get the defense to play solid and the Boilermakers could be the team to beat in the West. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
10. Minnesota – The Golden Gophers hope to build on the momentum they had going late last season. They’ll have the benefit of one of the easier schedules in the conference as they avoid Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State from the East and get Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue at home. It might be a bit of a stretch to think the inexperienced Gophers can win the West, but it’s not out of the question.
10. Minnesota – The Golden Gophers hope to build on the momentum they had going late last season. They’ll have the benefit of one of the easier schedules in the conference as they avoid Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State from the East and get Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue at home. It might be a bit of a stretch to think the inexperienced Gophers can win the West, but it’s not out of the question. Stacy Bengs, AP
Fullscreen
11. Indiana – Life continues to be a challenge for the Hoosiers as they try and survive in one of college football’s toughest divisions. Some consistency from quarterback Patrick Ramsey would help the Hoosiers chances at picking off one of the East contenders. In 2018, Ramsey threw for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, he also threw 13 interceptions
11. Indiana – Life continues to be a challenge for the Hoosiers as they try and survive in one of college football’s toughest divisions. Some consistency from quarterback Patrick Ramsey would help the Hoosiers chances at picking off one of the East contenders. In 2018, Ramsey threw for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, he also threw 13 interceptions Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
12. Maryland – There’s optimism for the Terrapins as Mike Locksley takes over as the program’s head coach. He’s gotten off to a good start in recruiting but the Terps remain a long way from contending in the East. Pulling off a home upset over the likes of Penn State, Michigan or Nebraska could signify the Terrapins are ahead of schedule.
12. Maryland – There’s optimism for the Terrapins as Mike Locksley takes over as the program’s head coach. He’s gotten off to a good start in recruiting but the Terps remain a long way from contending in the East. Pulling off a home upset over the likes of Penn State, Michigan or Nebraska could signify the Terrapins are ahead of schedule. Nick Wass, AP
Fullscreen
13. Rutgers – It’s now or never for Chris Ash, who enters his fourth season with only seven victories, including a 1-11 mark last season. The Scarlet Knights haven’t exactly shown too many signs of a resurgence and playing in the East doesn’t help. They do get Illinois in the crossover with the West but must also travel to Iowa and host Minnesota.
13. Rutgers – It’s now or never for Chris Ash, who enters his fourth season with only seven victories, including a 1-11 mark last season. The Scarlet Knights haven’t exactly shown too many signs of a resurgence and playing in the East doesn’t help. They do get Illinois in the crossover with the West but must also travel to Iowa and host Minnesota. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
14. Illinois – It might be a toss-up with Rutgers for the bottom spot in the Big Ten. Lovie Smith has won just nine games in his first three seasons leading the Fighting Illini and adding to that number will be tough this season. The Illini welcome former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who at least brings some experience as Smith looks for any sign of life in the slow rebuilding process in Champaign.
14. Illinois – It might be a toss-up with Rutgers for the bottom spot in the Big Ten. Lovie Smith has won just nine games in his first three seasons leading the Fighting Illini and adding to that number will be tough this season. The Illini welcome former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who at least brings some experience as Smith looks for any sign of life in the slow rebuilding process in Champaign. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — A year ago at this time, when discussing what the Michigan defense might achieve, the names bandied about were Devin Bush, Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich.

    Those were the spotlight players.

    Bush, Gary, Winovich are gone, along with cornerback David Long and nose tackle Bryan Mone. As the Wolverines prepare for the start of the season Aug. 31 against Middle Tennessee State, household defensive player names aren’t rolling off the tongue. And that’s OK with this group.

    “We’ve got a bunch of ‘us’ guys. There’s no ‘me’ guys,” linebacker Josh Uche said recently when asked if this is sort of a no-name defense. “Everybody has a job they have to do. They have to do their job, focus on that job solely, and help the defense — not even the defense — help the team win as a whole.

    “There’s no me guys. There’s no spotlight guys. There’s just us as a corps and the whole plan is to succeed as a defense and be the best in the nation.”

    Uche is one of those players who could very easily become the focus of the spotlight. After two injury-riddled seasons, he was an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season and had seven sacks. He will play a major role at the SAM linebacker, a linebacker/defensive end mix, and is lauded for his pass-rush ability.

    But as an “us” guy, he really only wanted to speak about the defense in its entirety.

    “I think we’re a lot faster than last year,” Uche said. “Everybody can run. Not saying people last year couldn’t run, but there’s so much depth. A lot of depth. A lot more guys in the corps this year that know what they’re doing. A lot of speed.”

    He said everyone is fast.

    “Everybody’s running. All the guys on the defensive line are running,” Uche said. “Everybody’s just running. You’ve got safeties that are extremely fast. You’ve got Josh Metellus, one of the best safeties in the nation. Then you got Josh Ross, who people don’t give enough attention or enough credit of what he did last year in the partial role in that rotation. You’ve got (Jordan) Glasgow, we’ve got (Devin) Gil, we’ve got Khaleke (Hudson), and everybody’s running. Everyone’s in like the 4.5s. Bush is Bush. He’s special, but we’ve got guys now everybody is running, everybody is fast.”

    Uche said he is taking his game to the next level by maintaining the approach he’s had all along.

    “Just continue to take every snap like it’s the only snap I’ll get,” he said. “Making every snap matter. Making it as efficient as possible.”

    With Noah Furbush graduated, Uche will take on a more significant role.

    Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown last season shared how Uche approached him after the bowl game long before the 2018 season about more playing time. Brown told him, flatly, to “go earn it.” 

    That’s what he’s done.

    “For us, the good thing about him is that he can do a lot of stuff,” Brown said recently. “In the NFL, when he finally gets there someday, he’ll do a lot of stuff. It’s going to be the same type of scenario. He can play defensive end, he can play SAM linebacker, and that’s really his No. 1 position. He’s got all the pass-rush scenarios that we utilize him on third down. I don’t know if there’s a better substitute pass rusher in the country than this guy. He’s grown and become a very accomplished SAM linebacker.”

    Uche has been described by the coaches at times as a Swiss Army knife, because of his ability to take on different roles.

    “It’s a compliment,” he said. “I work hard at the two different positions. To be able to have their trust and for them to respect my versatility is definitely a compliment.”

    He also has earned the right to be a mainstay in the defense.

    “We don’t have any issue playing him every down in a game,” linebackers coach Anthony Campanile said Monday. “He’s a great pass-rusher, as people know, but he’s also stepped his game up as a linebacker fitting into the box.”

    Now, Uche will have an opportunity to show off that versatility and pass-rush skills.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE