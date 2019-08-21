Mark Williams, a 7-foot center, is ranked the No. 34 overall recruit for 2020 in the 247Sports Composite. (Photo: 247Sports)

Michigan has jumped into the mix for another top-ranked big man.

Mark Williams, a four-star center from Norfolk (Virginia) Academy, reportedly received an offer from Michigan and added the Wolverines to his list of finalists on Wednesday, according to Stockrisers.com.

Williams originally announced his top seven schools — Duke, Georgetown, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Stanford, UCLA and Virginia Tech — on Aug. 3. Michigan replaces N.C. State on that list, though he already has official visits scheduled for UCLA (Friday), Ohio State (Oct. 4) and Duke (Nov. 1).

Williams (7-foot, 225 pounds) is ranked the No. 6 center and No. 34 recruit nationally in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Michigan has also made the final cut for Walker Kessler and Hunter Dickinson, the No. 3 and No. 5 centers for 2020 who are expected to visit Ann Arbor in the fall.

The Wolverines have three open scholarships for their 2020 recruiting class and are receiving consideration from nine top-50 recruits: guards Joshua Christopher (No. 9 overall), Jaden Springer (No. 13) and Nimari Burnett (No. 22); forwards Isaiah Todd (No. 10), Lance Ware (No. 35) and Henry Coleman (No. 40); and big men Kessler (No. 15), Dickinson (No. 29) and Williams.

