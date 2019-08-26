Ann Arbor – One day into game week, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has already made a unique quote reference, this time digging deep into the "Kung Fu" original television series to make his point.

Over his four previous seasons, Harbaugh has often used quotes from books, movies and pop culture, and he provided yet another on Monday at his news conference ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Middle Tennessee State.

Jim Harbaugh (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Harbaugh was asked about the sudden retirement of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who made the announcement over the weekend. His decision was met with some criticism by fans and national analysts, while several players, including former Wolverines Jake Long and Charles Woodson, spoke up on Luck’s behalf on social media.

“He’s a brother,” Harbaugh said of Luck, who he coached at Stanford. “One of my all-time favorite players that I ever coached. His wishes are to not play right now.”

Harbaugh paused then added a quote from the "Kung Fu" TV series.

“As far as other people, their reactions, I would say, even though his intentions were very clear and very well spoken,” Harbaugh said, before adding the "Kung Fu" quote, “I would say to not understand a man’s purpose does not make him confused.”

He often uses quotes from other sources to make his point or to joke. A few years ago he used the line from Robert Duvall’s character from the movie “Kicking & Screaming” when he said: “I take a vitamin every day. It’s called a steak.”

Harbaugh has quoted from “Lion King” – “You can run from it or you can learn from it.”

And Harbaugh also famously said, “If worms had machine guns birds would be scared of them.”