Ann Arbor — Michigan has lost right tackle Andrew Stueber for the season.

Stueber suffered a torn ACL recently in practice, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday at a news conference in advance of Saturday’s opener against Middle Tennessee State. Stueber started the last two games last season at right tackle and was in a heated competition for the starting job this camp with Jalen Mayfield.

Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Stueber is out for the season with a knee injury, head coach Jim Harbaugh said. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Mayfield will start at right tackle, and Ryan Hayes is the backup at both tackle spots.

"He's ready," Harbaugh said of Mayfield. "He was right there (in the competition). Neither was giving an inch at any time. You feel for Andrew Stueber because of that."

Cornerback Ambry Thomas, who was expected to be a starter this season, had been sidelined with colitis. He posted on Twitter last week that he’s back to practice. Harbaugh said Monday that Thomas has been participating in portions of practice, but there’s no determination on whether he will play this week.

Touching on a few personnel items, Harbaugh said that — not surprisingly — Shea Patterson will be the starting quarterback. He also said he hasn’t made a decision on the No. 1 tailback, and said the kicking competition between Quinn Nordin and Jake Moody is ongoing.

