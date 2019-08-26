Players to watch on Michigan's 2019 football schedule
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan's 2019 football schedule, including Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey.
Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan's 2019 football schedule, including Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Middle Tennessee State (Aug. 31, Ann Arbor) — Reed Blankenship, junior, safety: The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Blankenship started 12 of 13 games last season and led the defense with 107 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, four interceptions and seven pass breakups. He was 16th nationally in interceptions, and that includes an interception he returned 100 yards for a touchdown against Old Dominion. In that game, he also had 17 tackles. Blankenship missed the second half of spring practice with a knee injury, but will be ready for the preseason camp.
Middle Tennessee State (Aug. 31, Ann Arbor) — Reed Blankenship, junior, safety: The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Blankenship started 12 of 13 games last season and led the defense with 107 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, four interceptions and seven pass breakups. He was 16th nationally in interceptions, and that includes an interception he returned 100 yards for a touchdown against Old Dominion. In that game, he also had 17 tackles. Blankenship missed the second half of spring practice with a knee injury, but will be ready for the preseason camp. Bryan Woolston, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Army (Sept. 7, Ann Arbor) — Kelvin Hopkins Jr., senior, QB: Hopkins helped lead the Black Knights to an 11-2 season last year and was MVP of the Army-Navy game after rushing 18 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns and throwing for 61 yards on 4-of-9 attempts against the Midshipmen. The 5-foot-10 Hopkins had a career-best 170 yards rushing on 11 carries and had five touchdowns in Army’s 70-14 win over Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl. He became the first player in Army history to throw and rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season and his 17 rushing touchdowns tied the single-season record.
Army (Sept. 7, Ann Arbor) — Kelvin Hopkins Jr., senior, QB: Hopkins helped lead the Black Knights to an 11-2 season last year and was MVP of the Army-Navy game after rushing 18 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns and throwing for 61 yards on 4-of-9 attempts against the Midshipmen. The 5-foot-10 Hopkins had a career-best 170 yards rushing on 11 carries and had five touchdowns in Army’s 70-14 win over Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl. He became the first player in Army history to throw and rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season and his 17 rushing touchdowns tied the single-season record. Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Wisconsin (Sept. 21, Madison, Wisconsin) — Tyler Biadasz, junior, center: Of course running back Jonathan Taylor is the biggest reason the Badgers’ run game is always a threat, but he can’t do it all without a strong offensive line. That’s why Biadasz is such an important piece of the puzzle and the only returning starter on the line. Biadasz opted to return for his redshirt junior season after earning consensus All-Big Ten first-team last season. He has started 27 games and last year anchored an offensive line that helped the run game produce an average 273.4 yards rushing. He underwent hip surgery and missed spring practice, but will be ready for the season.
Wisconsin (Sept. 21, Madison, Wisconsin) — Tyler Biadasz, junior, center: Of course running back Jonathan Taylor is the biggest reason the Badgers’ run game is always a threat, but he can’t do it all without a strong offensive line. That’s why Biadasz is such an important piece of the puzzle and the only returning starter on the line. Biadasz opted to return for his redshirt junior season after earning consensus All-Big Ten first-team last season. He has started 27 games and last year anchored an offensive line that helped the run game produce an average 273.4 yards rushing. He underwent hip surgery and missed spring practice, but will be ready for the season. Morry Gash, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Rutgers (Sept. 28, Ann Arbor) — Mike Tverdov, sophomore, DE: Tverdov (97) was forced to move to his position because of injuries last season, even though he had never practiced there. He wound up tying for the team lead with four sacks. He started two games and had 31 tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and forced fumble. He is considered one of the older linemen for the Scarlet Knights and is in more of a leadership role.
Rutgers (Sept. 28, Ann Arbor) — Mike Tverdov, sophomore, DE: Tverdov (97) was forced to move to his position because of injuries last season, even though he had never practiced there. He wound up tying for the team lead with four sacks. He started two games and had 31 tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and forced fumble. He is considered one of the older linemen for the Scarlet Knights and is in more of a leadership role. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa (Oct. 5, Ann Arbor) — A.J. Epenesa, junior, DE: The 6-6, 280-pound Epenesa led the Big Ten and ranked 12th nationally with 10.5 sacks last season as a sophomore in more of a half-time role. He backed up Parker Hesse and Anthony Nelson and averaged close to 35 snaps a game, mostly on third down. His 10.5 sacks were the most by an Iowa player since Adrian Clayborn in 2009. He also had eight quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles and was first-team All-Big Ten last year.
Iowa (Oct. 5, Ann Arbor) — A.J. Epenesa, junior, DE: The 6-6, 280-pound Epenesa led the Big Ten and ranked 12th nationally with 10.5 sacks last season as a sophomore in more of a half-time role. He backed up Parker Hesse and Anthony Nelson and averaged close to 35 snaps a game, mostly on third down. His 10.5 sacks were the most by an Iowa player since Adrian Clayborn in 2009. He also had eight quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles and was first-team All-Big Ten last year. Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Illinois (Oct. 12, Champaign, Illinois) — Tymir Oliver, senior DT: There aren’t a lot of highlights on the Illinois roster aside from running back Reggie Corbin, but on the defensive side, keep an eye on Oliver, a 6-4 290-pound senior. He started every game last season and finished with 27 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry and four pass breakups. He had a career-high seven tackles against Iowa. Oliver was voted a team captain as a sophomore in 2017 and made 10 starts in 12 games, tied for second in tackles for loss (4.5) and third in sacks (three).
Illinois (Oct. 12, Champaign, Illinois) — Tymir Oliver, senior DT: There aren’t a lot of highlights on the Illinois roster aside from running back Reggie Corbin, but on the defensive side, keep an eye on Oliver, a 6-4 290-pound senior. He started every game last season and finished with 27 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry and four pass breakups. He had a career-high seven tackles against Iowa. Oliver was voted a team captain as a sophomore in 2017 and made 10 starts in 12 games, tied for second in tackles for loss (4.5) and third in sacks (three). Bradley Leeb. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Penn State (Oct. 19, State College, Pennsylvania) — Yetur Gross-Matos, junior, DE: Maybe the media do know something — Gross-Matos was first-team All-Big Ten by the media last season and third-team by the coaches. He was voted Penn State’s outstanding defensive lineman after his standout sophomore season last fall. He led the defensive line in tackles (54), tackles for loss (20) and sacks (eight). The 6-5, 265-pounder became the 11th Nittany Lion to have 20 tackles for a loss in a season.
Penn State (Oct. 19, State College, Pennsylvania) — Yetur Gross-Matos, junior, DE: Maybe the media do know something — Gross-Matos was first-team All-Big Ten by the media last season and third-team by the coaches. He was voted Penn State’s outstanding defensive lineman after his standout sophomore season last fall. He led the defensive line in tackles (54), tackles for loss (20) and sacks (eight). The 6-5, 265-pounder became the 11th Nittany Lion to have 20 tackles for a loss in a season. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Notre Dame (Oct. 26, Ann Arbor) — Ian Book, senior QB: This is Book’s offense, and he’s determined to improve on a solid year after taking over as the starter in Week 4 last fall. He finished 17th nationally in passing efficiency and set a Notre Dame record in competition percentage (68.2). Book threw for 2,628 yards, 19 touchdowns and had seven interceptions as a junior.
Notre Dame (Oct. 26, Ann Arbor) — Ian Book, senior QB: This is Book’s offense, and he’s determined to improve on a solid year after taking over as the starter in Week 4 last fall. He finished 17th nationally in passing efficiency and set a Notre Dame record in competition percentage (68.2). Book threw for 2,628 yards, 19 touchdowns and had seven interceptions as a junior. Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Maryland (Nov. 2, College Park, Maryland) —Antoine Brooks Jr., senior, CB: The 5-11, 210-pound defensive back was second-team All-Big Ten last season after leading the Terrapins with 9.5 tackles for loss. He started every game last season and ranked third with 68 tackles. Brooks also had 2.5 sacks, an interception and three pass breakups. During his sophomore season in 2017, he made 11 starts at nickel. He led the Big Ten that season in tackles for loss by a defensive back in a regular season with 9.5.
Maryland (Nov. 2, College Park, Maryland) —Antoine Brooks Jr., senior, CB: The 5-11, 210-pound defensive back was second-team All-Big Ten last season after leading the Terrapins with 9.5 tackles for loss. He started every game last season and ranked third with 68 tackles. Brooks also had 2.5 sacks, an interception and three pass breakups. During his sophomore season in 2017, he made 11 starts at nickel. He led the Big Ten that season in tackles for loss by a defensive back in a regular season with 9.5. Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan State (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Joe Bachie, senior, LB: Michigan State finished No. 1 nationally against the run last season in large part because of Bachie, who had 102 tackles, leading the team in tackles for the second straight year. The ferocious Bachie is 6-foot-2, 238 pounds and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches last season. He was one of three captains last season and won the MSU Downtown Coaches Club Award as the Spartans’ most outstanding defensive player.
Michigan State (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Joe Bachie, senior, LB: Michigan State finished No. 1 nationally against the run last season in large part because of Bachie, who had 102 tackles, leading the team in tackles for the second straight year. The ferocious Bachie is 6-foot-2, 238 pounds and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches last season. He was one of three captains last season and won the MSU Downtown Coaches Club Award as the Spartans’ most outstanding defensive player. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana (Nov. 23, Bloomington, Indiana) — Peyton Ramsey, junior, QB: Ramsey should emerge — again — as the Hoosiers’ starting quarterback, but he pretty much locked things up in spring ball. Ramsey is Indiana’s all-time completion percentage leader (65.8) and is fifth in 300-yard games with three. He’s also ninth in passing touchdowns (29). In 21 games with 16 starts, Ramsey has 4,127 passing yards. He is the most experienced quarterback on Indiana’s roster — he split the job with Richard Lagow in 2017 and took over the job last year.
Indiana (Nov. 23, Bloomington, Indiana) — Peyton Ramsey, junior, QB: Ramsey should emerge — again — as the Hoosiers’ starting quarterback, but he pretty much locked things up in spring ball. Ramsey is Indiana’s all-time completion percentage leader (65.8) and is fifth in 300-yard games with three. He’s also ninth in passing touchdowns (29). In 21 games with 16 starts, Ramsey has 4,127 passing yards. He is the most experienced quarterback on Indiana’s roster — he split the job with Richard Lagow in 2017 and took over the job last year. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Ohio State (Nov. 30, Ann Arbor) — K.J. Hill, senior, WR: The Buckeyes’ veteran receiver is tops at the position now that Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon are gone. He became a favorite target of Dwayne Haskins last year and had 70 catches for 885 yards and six touchdowns. The year before, he led the Buckeyes in receptions with 56 and was second in yards with 549.
Ohio State (Nov. 30, Ann Arbor) — K.J. Hill, senior, WR: The Buckeyes’ veteran receiver is tops at the position now that Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon are gone. He became a favorite target of Dwayne Haskins last year and had 70 catches for 885 yards and six touchdowns. The year before, he led the Buckeyes in receptions with 56 and was second in yards with 549. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — Michigan has lost right tackle Andrew Stueber for the season.

    Stueber suffered a torn ACL recently in practice, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday at a news conference in advance of Saturday’s opener against Middle Tennessee State.  Stueber started the last two games last season at right tackle and was in a heated competition for the starting job this camp with Jalen Mayfield.

    Mayfield will start at right tackle, and Ryan Hayes is the backup at both tackle spots.

    "He's ready," Harbaugh said of Mayfield. "He was right there (in the competition). Neither was giving an inch at any time. You feel for Andrew Stueber because of that."

    Cornerback Ambry Thomas, who was expected to be a starter this season, had been sidelined with colitis. He posted on Twitter last week that he’s back to practice. Harbaugh said Monday that Thomas has been participating in portions of practice, but there’s no determination on whether he will play this week.

    Touching on a few personnel items, Harbaugh said that — not surprisingly — Shea Patterson will be the starting quarterback. He also said he hasn’t made a decision on the No. 1 tailback, and said the kicking competition between Quinn Nordin and Jake Moody is ongoing.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE