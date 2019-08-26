Michigan football game-by-game predictions
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News predicts Michigan’s 2019 football season, game-by-game.
Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News predicts Michigan’s 2019 football season, game-by-game. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Aug. 31 vs. Middle Tennessee State: Michigan’s new offense will be on display under the lights and should get plenty of opportunity to flex its muscles against MTSU defensive coordinator Scott Shafer’s defense. You might remember Shafer, who spent a year at Michigan and also worked under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford. MTSU is expected to struggle mightily on offense as it tries to replace quarterback Brent Stockstill, the Conference USA MVP last year. The Wolverines are favored big in this one. Prediction: WIN
Aug. 31 vs. Middle Tennessee State: Michigan’s new offense will be on display under the lights and should get plenty of opportunity to flex its muscles against MTSU defensive coordinator Scott Shafer’s defense. You might remember Shafer, who spent a year at Michigan and also worked under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford. MTSU is expected to struggle mightily on offense as it tries to replace quarterback Brent Stockstill, the Conference USA MVP last year. The Wolverines are favored big in this one. Prediction: WIN Gerald Herbert, AP
Fullscreen
Sept. 7 vs. Army: Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown said he started preparing for (worrying about?) Army at the start of spring practices. That’s what facing a service academy offense can do to a DC. The Black Knights have won 29 games the last three seasons under coach Jeff Monken, and there are high hopes again for the program, not to mention predictions of another win over Navy. This could very well be tricky for Michigan’s defense, but the Army defense is no slouch – it forced 13 fumbles last season. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 7 vs. Army: Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown said he started preparing for (worrying about?) Army at the start of spring practices. That’s what facing a service academy offense can do to a DC. The Black Knights have won 29 games the last three seasons under coach Jeff Monken, and there are high hopes again for the program, not to mention predictions of another win over Navy. This could very well be tricky for Michigan’s defense, but the Army defense is no slouch – it forced 13 fumbles last season. Prediction: WIN Jim Cowsert, AP
Fullscreen
Sept. 21 at Wisconsin: The Wolverines are off the weekend before their Big Ten opener at Madison, which will be a noon Eastern kickoff. Bet Michigan was relieved it wouldn’t have to play a night game at raucous Camp Randall. As running back Jonathan Taylor goes, so go the Badgers. He rushed for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. The Badgers must fill holes on defense, particularly at linebacker. Will Michigan prevail in its first road test of the season? Prediction: WIN
Sept. 21 at Wisconsin: The Wolverines are off the weekend before their Big Ten opener at Madison, which will be a noon Eastern kickoff. Bet Michigan was relieved it wouldn’t have to play a night game at raucous Camp Randall. As running back Jonathan Taylor goes, so go the Badgers. He rushed for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. The Badgers must fill holes on defense, particularly at linebacker. Will Michigan prevail in its first road test of the season? Prediction: WIN Adam Hunger, AP
Fullscreen
Sept. 28 vs. Rutgers: Quarterback Artur Sitkowski struggled last season to say the least. He was last nationally in pass efficiency and threw 18 interceptions – worst nationally. Running back Raheem Blackshear is a talent, but whether Rutgers can improve on its 1-11 record from last year depends in large part on whether the Scarlet Knights can cut down on mistakes and whether the offense can find a way to score points. It’s hard to imagine they’ve made a significant turnaround. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 28 vs. Rutgers: Quarterback Artur Sitkowski struggled last season to say the least. He was last nationally in pass efficiency and threw 18 interceptions – worst nationally. Running back Raheem Blackshear is a talent, but whether Rutgers can improve on its 1-11 record from last year depends in large part on whether the Scarlet Knights can cut down on mistakes and whether the offense can find a way to score points. It’s hard to imagine they’ve made a significant turnaround. Prediction: WIN Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Oct. 5 vs. Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ defense is highlighted by A.J. Epenesa, a tremendous pass rusher, and the offense returns a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley, who has a strong supporting cast of running backs and a couple top-notch receivers. With Stanley starting, however, Iowa is 9-9 in Big Ten games. Can he change that on the road at Michigan Stadium? Probably not. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 5 vs. Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ defense is highlighted by A.J. Epenesa, a tremendous pass rusher, and the offense returns a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley, who has a strong supporting cast of running backs and a couple top-notch receivers. With Stanley starting, however, Iowa is 9-9 in Big Ten games. Can he change that on the road at Michigan Stadium? Probably not. Prediction: WIN Holly Hart, AP
Fullscreen
Oct. 12 at Illinois: This will be an interesting one with Brandon Peters now the starting quarterback for the Illini after transferring from Michigan. He’s no slouch and he certainly has a good idea how to attack Don Brown’s defense. But can the Illini do that? Running back Reggie Corbin is back and the offensive line returns four starters. The Illinois defense was porous, among the worst nationally last year. How much can it improve this year under new defensive coordinator – head coach Lovie Smith? Prediction: WIN
Oct. 12 at Illinois: This will be an interesting one with Brandon Peters now the starting quarterback for the Illini after transferring from Michigan. He’s no slouch and he certainly has a good idea how to attack Don Brown’s defense. But can the Illini do that? Running back Reggie Corbin is back and the offensive line returns four starters. The Illinois defense was porous, among the worst nationally last year. How much can it improve this year under new defensive coordinator – head coach Lovie Smith? Prediction: WIN Holly Hart, AP
Fullscreen
Oct. 19 at Penn State: This will be a whiteout and Beaver Stadium is always a tough environment. The Nittany Lions are young at the offensive skill positions but should be tough on defense. It’s the second straight road game for the Wolverines and a week before the clash at home with Notre Dame, and will test their game-by-game approach. Prediction: LOSS
Oct. 19 at Penn State: This will be a whiteout and Beaver Stadium is always a tough environment. The Nittany Lions are young at the offensive skill positions but should be tough on defense. It’s the second straight road game for the Wolverines and a week before the clash at home with Notre Dame, and will test their game-by-game approach. Prediction: LOSS Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Oct. 26 Notre Dame: Michigan wants to avenge last year’s opening loss that featured an early-game lapse by the defense and a late-game surge by the offense. The Irish will be guided by a steady hand at quarterback in Ian Book, and while it could be running back by committee, the Notre Dame offense is expected to be explosive. The Irish also get a bye before facing Michigan, but the Wolverines will win for the first time in the series since 2013. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 26 Notre Dame: Michigan wants to avenge last year’s opening loss that featured an early-game lapse by the defense and a late-game surge by the offense. The Irish will be guided by a steady hand at quarterback in Ian Book, and while it could be running back by committee, the Notre Dame offense is expected to be explosive. The Irish also get a bye before facing Michigan, but the Wolverines will win for the first time in the series since 2013. Prediction: WIN Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Fullscreen
Nov. 2 at Maryland: The only thing that might be interesting about this game is whether Maryland coach Mike Locksley and Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis – they were co-offensive coordinators at Alabama last year – are still giving each other verbal jabs. The Terps have some talent like running back Anthony McFarland, but the defense returns only four starters. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 2 at Maryland: The only thing that might be interesting about this game is whether Maryland coach Mike Locksley and Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis – they were co-offensive coordinators at Alabama last year – are still giving each other verbal jabs. The Terps have some talent like running back Anthony McFarland, but the defense returns only four starters. Prediction: WIN Will Newton, AP
Fullscreen
Nov. 16 vs. Michigan State: Michigan State is going to be scary for any team this season because of its standout defense. Quarterback Brian Lewerke, healthy now, should not be overlooked and he’s got solid receivers and a veteran tailback. The offensive line struggled last season because of injury and went with nine different lineups, but the Spartans have experience on the line this year. This will be a defensive struggle. The Wolverines are off the weekend before, while MSU is playing Illinois. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 16 vs. Michigan State: Michigan State is going to be scary for any team this season because of its standout defense. Quarterback Brian Lewerke, healthy now, should not be overlooked and he’s got solid receivers and a veteran tailback. The offensive line struggled last season because of injury and went with nine different lineups, but the Spartans have experience on the line this year. This will be a defensive struggle. The Wolverines are off the weekend before, while MSU is playing Illinois. Prediction: WIN Gary Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
Nov. 23 at Indiana: Sandwiched between Michigan’s chief rivals is Indiana, which is not a bad place to be for a team that has played the Wolverines tough in recent meetings. The Hoosiers have talent at the skill positions, notably running back Stevie Scott. Defensively, the Hoosiers should be tough in the secondary with three returning starters, but will they improve on yards allowed last year (423.8)? Will the Wolverines be caught looking ahead to The Game? Prediction: WIN
Nov. 23 at Indiana: Sandwiched between Michigan’s chief rivals is Indiana, which is not a bad place to be for a team that has played the Wolverines tough in recent meetings. The Hoosiers have talent at the skill positions, notably running back Stevie Scott. Defensively, the Hoosiers should be tough in the secondary with three returning starters, but will they improve on yards allowed last year (423.8)? Will the Wolverines be caught looking ahead to The Game? Prediction: WIN Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
Nov. 30 vs. Ohio State: Here it is, The Game. The Buckeyes’ defense should be outstanding and the key will be whether quarterback Justin Fields can stay healthy through the long season. From Michigan’s side of things, at this point the offense should be humming. In many ways this game feels like it might be about how new Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and first-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day manage their jobs. Michigan’s defensive staff and returning players have been thinking about this game for a full year, wanting to right the wrongs from last year’s 62-39 loss. Can they? Prediction: LOSS. FINAL RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
Nov. 30 vs. Ohio State: Here it is, The Game. The Buckeyes’ defense should be outstanding and the key will be whether quarterback Justin Fields can stay healthy through the long season. From Michigan’s side of things, at this point the offense should be humming. In many ways this game feels like it might be about how new Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and first-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day manage their jobs. Michigan’s defensive staff and returning players have been thinking about this game for a full year, wanting to right the wrongs from last year’s 62-39 loss. Can they? Prediction: LOSS. FINAL RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten) Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — In the early stages of game week, Michigan is fairly close to having its lineup settled heading into the season opener with only a few starting positions to finalize.

    Quarterback? Check. No news flash here, but Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed Shea Patterson as the starter for the Wolverines’ first game Saturday night against Middle Tennessee State at Michigan Stadium.

    “Lord willing and the creek don’t rise,” Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly in-season news conference.

    This will be the debut of first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ newly installed no-huddle pro-spread for which Patterson is ideally matched.

    Harbaugh maintained what he said last month at Big Ten media days that he’d like to get backup Dylan McCaffrey valuable playing time in every game and that hasn't changed. But the staff has made clear throughout camp that Patterson has shined and that this is his offense to run.

    “All options are open that way,” Harbaugh said. “We’d like to definitely play both.”

    There had been a raging competition from spring until recently in camp at right tackle between Andrew Stueber, who started the last two games last season, and Jalen Mayfield. Stueber will miss the season, however, after suffering a torn ACL. Mayfield will start at right tackle, and Ryan Hayes is the backup at both tackle spots.

    “Neither (was) giving an inch at any time,” Harbaugh said. “You feel for Andrew Stueber because of that. It’s so important to both of them. He’ll be back. Jaylen Mayfield was right there the whole time. Didn’t know which way it was going to go.”

    Patterson will have plenty of targets in this offense, particularly receivers Nico Collins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black. Peoples-Jones missed spring with a groin injury but had a strong camp.

    “Past performance usually predicts future success,” Harbaugh said of Peoples-Jones. “One of my all-time favorite players. His physical courage is one of the things that stands out to me the most about Donovan. He is a tough guy. He does so many things for the team in terms of receiving returning. Excited for Donovan’s year.”

    Black suffered a broken foot in each of the last two years.

    “Tarik Black really doing well,” Harbaugh said. “He’s had a very good camp. He had a good spring. He’s been very good, especially over the last five practices. Really standing out at a high level. The other receivers, Ronnie Bell — if you said who’s our most improved player on offense who played last year, I would say Ronnie Bell. He’s been great. His body’s changing from a basketball physique to a football physique. He’s made ascending strides. Very positive.”

    Earlier in camp Harbaugh said cornerback Ambry Thomas, expected to be a starter this season now that David Long is in the NFL, was diagnosed with colitis and had lost a substantial amount of weight that he re-gained. Thomas returned to practice last week but there’s no determination on whether he will play this week. Vincent Gray has used the extra reps in practice to make a case for him playing.

    “Ambry has been back in meetings, position meetings,” Harbaugh said. “He is participating in portions of practice. This week, in terms of whether he plays or not will be decided by him and the doctors.”

    Cornerback Lavert Hill said Monday that Thomas looks good.

    “Ambry been cool, he been good, he been working hard just getting back ready,” Hill said. “He looks pretty fine to me.”

    A couple spots that haven’t been decided are kicker and running back. Kickers Quinn Nordin and Jake Moody have been neck-and-neck since the spring. Will Hart, the Big Ten Punter of the Year, returns as the punter.

    “Will was great last year and has had a great offseason and he’s continued to be really good in camp,” Harbaugh said. “Just keeps getting better and better. Quinn Nordin and Moody both are kicking very well. It hasn’t been determined yet. Same with the returners.”

    Not surprisingly, Harbaugh wasn’t ready to name a starting running back. Tru Wilson entered the season as the most experienced back, and has been competing against Christian Turner, who coaches and players spoke highly of during the bowl practices, and then there’s freshman running back Zach Charbonnet.

    “(He) has stood out and done extremely well,” Harbaugh said of the freshman who enrolled early but missed spring practice with a previously scheduled knee procedure.

    Speaking of freshmen, Harbaugh said about a dozen have distinguished themselves in camp. Not surprisingly, safety Dax Hill, the Wolverines’ highest-rated recruit in this class, has impressed.

    “Dax Hill is everything as advertised, doing a great job,” Harbaugh said. “He’s going to play a lot on special teams. He’s going to work into that safety position. He’s done extremely well.”

    He’s also been impressed by Mazi Smith, Chris Hinton, D.J. Turner, among others.

    “Mazi Smith came in as a mid-year, he’s been really good,” Harbaugh said. “Also Chris Hinton. You look at him and say that’s somebody who’s going to be playing this year quite a bit. D.J. Turner has been good. He’ll play special teams and work in at that corner position. Erick All is going to play quite a bit. Receivers Cornelius Johnson, Giles Jackson, playing special teams and working way into receiver.

    "David Ojabo coming on very strong. He keeps having his best practice, it seems, every time we go out there. Caden Kolesar contributing on special teams. He’s going to be very good and playing. Mike Sainristil, I know we talked about Mike a lot, but he’s gonna be playing at lot at receiver and doing some in the return battle right now. Could be a punt returner and kick returner. D.J. Turner has been really good, playing on special teams, kinda like Dax. He’ll play special teams and probably starting on a few right now and will work in on that corner position, but he looks ready to play as well.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE