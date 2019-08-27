CLOSE Michigan linebacker Josh Ross said the Wolverines are working toward winning big games. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — As Michigan nears the start of its football season, last year’s loss to Ohio State remains a constant motivation.

The Wolverines saw their 10-game winning streak snapped, and they missed out on playing in the Big Ten championship game as well as a possible spot in the national championship playoff, with their 62-39 loss to the Buckeyes to end the regular season.

Michigan linebacker Josh Ross says the Ohio State loss still fuels the Wolverines. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

As they approach the season opener against Middle Tennessee State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night, the Wolverines have used the loss to their arch rivals to gear them toward finishing off opponents like that.

“We talk about them all the time,” linebacker Josh Ross said Tuesday afternoon, referring to the losses to Ohio State and Florida in the Peach Bowl. “We’re never going to forget those games until we go back and get them games. This season is built for those games and kinda getting our revenge for those types of games.

“It was a tough situation that we went through losing the last two games. We win those games, we potentially could be in the playoffs. Tough deal, but you grow from it, you learn from it and you don’t look back, you only go forward and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

How have they been building for those types of games? The Wolverines have driven the point every day that they’re working to turn the tide in the rivalry while not losing sight of the rest of the season.

“You always have those games in the back of your head,” Ross said. “You always have Ohio State — just really Ohio State, you’re always going to have that game on your head, like, ‘We’re doing this every single day to beat them. At the end of the day, that’s what we’re doing this for. We’re doing this to beat them.’ That’s one thing we’ve been speaking a lot of this camp and going into the season.”

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, left, and linebacker Devin Gil tackle Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in last season's game. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ross said they have not dwelled on the OSU loss and focused on the negatives, but to improve, it was imperative to attack the issues that allowed them to be beaten so soundly.

“We don’t listen to no outside noise,” he said. “Fans and people on the outside don’t know what’s going on in the inside at all, they don’t know what we go through every single day. Thinking about them is irrelevant, it’s about us. Of course we could have made some changes in the game, we could have did better things ourselves as players in the game, but at the end of the day, you can’t look back, you’ve got to go forward.

“We lost that game, but we working every single day to get that back.”

