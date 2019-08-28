LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ann Arbor — Remember the days of quarterback controversies at Michigan?

Step aside quarterbacks, there’s a new down-to-the-wire, not-going-to-reveal-until-kickoff position in town: placekicker.

Michigan special teams coordinator Chris Partridge, playing a bit coy, said he’s not sure whether Quinn Nordin or Jake Moody will be the kicker when the season opens Saturday night against Middle Tennessee State and, get this, maybe they’ll both play.

“That’s ongoing,” Partridge said Wednesday. “It’s awesome. When you’ve got two guys that are phenomenal and they’re duking it out, we’ll keep it rolling. They’ve both been really good through the spring, through camp. I don’t think we’re pressed to make an immediate decision. We just let those guys keep kicking and keep working.”

So when will Partridge make a decision and inform the kickers?

“I don’t know, maybe we don’t have to,” Partridge said. “Maybe we just play 'em both. I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll discuss that. Both have great attitudes. It’s easy right now. They’re getting equal kicks in practice, and that’s what it would be like anyway with a (starter or backup), you’d get 'em reps. We’ll sit down as a staff and with Coach and see what we want to do.”

Nordin, who has kicked a long of 55 yards, struggled last season and Moody, then a freshman, took over late in the season.

“They’re both really, really good kickers,” Partridge said. “Both of them have big legs. Both of them take it really seriously. Both of them put everything out there and really want to be great. They’re similar in the regard they both can kick pretty deep field goals, and they both can be really, really accurate, too. They’re not separated by much. We have, maybe, the best kicker room in the country when you put both of them together. It’s really good. It’s fun, it's exciting to coach them.

“I’d love to see them both play.”

As far as the return game, Partridge said kickoff is open and listed a number of players who could be used: Ronnie Bell, Mike Sainristil, Giles Jackson, Mike Barrett, Dax Hill, and Christian Turner. Cornerback Ambry Thomas, who has returned to practice after dealing with colitis, will eventually work into the mix.

“All those guys are rotating back and do a really good job,” Partridge said.

Donovan Peoples-Jones is the returning punt returner.

Michigan football game-by-game predictions
Paul Sancya, AP
Aug. 31 vs. Middle Tennessee State: Michigan's new offense will be on display under the lights and should get plenty of opportunity to flex its muscles against MTSU defensive coordinator Scott Shafer's defense. You might remember Shafer, who spent a year at Michigan and also worked under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford. MTSU is expected to struggle mightily on offense as it tries to replace quarterback Brent Stockstill, the Conference USA MVP last year. The Wolverines are favored big in this one. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 7 vs. Army: Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown said he started preparing for (worrying about?) Army at the start of spring practices. That's what facing a service academy offense can do to a DC. The Black Knights have won 29 games the last three seasons under coach Jeff Monken, and there are high hopes again for the program, not to mention predictions of another win over Navy. This could very well be tricky for Michigan's defense, but the Army defense is no slouch – it forced 13 fumbles last season. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 21 at Wisconsin: The Wolverines are off the weekend before their Big Ten opener at Madison, which will be a noon Eastern kickoff. Bet Michigan was relieved it wouldn't have to play a night game at raucous Camp Randall. As running back Jonathan Taylor goes, so go the Badgers. He rushed for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. The Badgers must fill holes on defense, particularly at linebacker. Will Michigan prevail in its first road test of the season? Prediction: WIN
Sept. 28 vs. Rutgers: Quarterback Artur Sitkowski struggled last season to say the least. He was last nationally in pass efficiency and threw 18 interceptions – worst nationally. Running back Raheem Blackshear is a talent, but whether Rutgers can improve on its 1-11 record from last year depends in large part on whether the Scarlet Knights can cut down on mistakes and whether the offense can find a way to score points. It's hard to imagine they've made a significant turnaround. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 5 vs. Iowa: The Hawkeyes' defense is highlighted by A.J. Epenesa, a tremendous pass rusher, and the offense returns a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley, who has a strong supporting cast of running backs and a couple top-notch receivers. With Stanley starting, however, Iowa is 9-9 in Big Ten games. Can he change that on the road at Michigan Stadium? Probably not. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 12 at Illinois: This will be an interesting one with Brandon Peters now the starting quarterback for the Illini after transferring from Michigan. He's no slouch and he certainly has a good idea how to attack Don Brown's defense. But can the Illini do that? Running back Reggie Corbin is back and the offensive line returns four starters. The Illinois defense was porous, among the worst nationally last year. How much can it improve this year under new defensive coordinator – head coach Lovie Smith? Prediction: WIN
Oct. 19 at Penn State: This will be a whiteout and Beaver Stadium is always a tough environment. The Nittany Lions are young at the offensive skill positions but should be tough on defense. It's the second straight road game for the Wolverines and a week before the clash at home with Notre Dame, and will test their game-by-game approach. Prediction: LOSS
Oct. 26 Notre Dame: Michigan wants to avenge last year's opening loss that featured an early-game lapse by the defense and a late-game surge by the offense. The Irish will be guided by a steady hand at quarterback in Ian Book, and while it could be running back by committee, the Notre Dame offense is expected to be explosive. The Irish also get a bye before facing Michigan, but the Wolverines will win for the first time in the series since 2013. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 2 at Maryland: The only thing that might be interesting about this game is whether Maryland coach Mike Locksley and Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis – they were co-offensive coordinators at Alabama last year – are still giving each other verbal jabs. The Terps have some talent like running back Anthony McFarland, but the defense returns only four starters. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 16 vs. Michigan State: Michigan State is going to be scary for any team this season because of its standout defense. Quarterback Brian Lewerke, healthy now, should not be overlooked and he's got solid receivers and a veteran tailback. The offensive line struggled last season because of injury and went with nine different lineups, but the Spartans have experience on the line this year. This will be a defensive struggle. The Wolverines are off the weekend before, while MSU is playing Illinois. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 23 at Indiana: Sandwiched between Michigan's chief rivals is Indiana, which is not a bad place to be for a team that has played the Wolverines tough in recent meetings. The Hoosiers have talent at the skill positions, notably running back Stevie Scott. Defensively, the Hoosiers should be tough in the secondary with three returning starters, but will they improve on yards allowed last year (423.8)? Will the Wolverines be caught looking ahead to The Game? Prediction: WIN
Nov. 30 vs. Ohio State: Here it is, The Game. The Buckeyes' defense should be outstanding and the key will be whether quarterback Justin Fields can stay healthy through the long season. From Michigan's side of things, at this point the offense should be humming. In many ways this game feels like it might be about how new Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and first-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day manage their jobs. Michigan's defensive staff and returning players have been thinking about this game for a full year, wanting to right the wrongs from last year's 62-39 loss. Can they? Prediction: LOSS. FINAL RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
