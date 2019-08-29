Michigan football game-by-game predictions
Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News predicts Michigan’s 2019 football season, game-by-game.
Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News predicts Michigan’s 2019 football season, game-by-game. Paul Sancya, AP
Aug. 31 vs. Middle Tennessee State: Michigan’s new offense will be on display under the lights and should get plenty of opportunity to flex its muscles against MTSU defensive coordinator Scott Shafer’s defense. You might remember Shafer, who spent a year at Michigan and also worked under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford. MTSU is expected to struggle mightily on offense as it tries to replace quarterback Brent Stockstill, the Conference USA MVP last year. The Wolverines are favored big in this one. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 7 vs. Army: Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown said he started preparing for (worrying about?) Army at the start of spring practices. That’s what facing a service academy offense can do to a DC. The Black Knights have won 29 games the last three seasons under coach Jeff Monken, and there are high hopes again for the program, not to mention predictions of another win over Navy. This could very well be tricky for Michigan’s defense, but the Army defense is no slouch – it forced 13 fumbles last season. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 21 at Wisconsin: The Wolverines are off the weekend before their Big Ten opener at Madison, which will be a noon Eastern kickoff. Bet Michigan was relieved it wouldn’t have to play a night game at raucous Camp Randall. As running back Jonathan Taylor goes, so go the Badgers. He rushed for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. The Badgers must fill holes on defense, particularly at linebacker. Will Michigan prevail in its first road test of the season? Prediction: WIN
Sept. 28 vs. Rutgers: Quarterback Artur Sitkowski struggled last season to say the least. He was last nationally in pass efficiency and threw 18 interceptions – worst nationally. Running back Raheem Blackshear is a talent, but whether Rutgers can improve on its 1-11 record from last year depends in large part on whether the Scarlet Knights can cut down on mistakes and whether the offense can find a way to score points. It’s hard to imagine they’ve made a significant turnaround. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 5 vs. Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ defense is highlighted by A.J. Epenesa, a tremendous pass rusher, and the offense returns a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley, who has a strong supporting cast of running backs and a couple top-notch receivers. With Stanley starting, however, Iowa is 9-9 in Big Ten games. Can he change that on the road at Michigan Stadium? Probably not. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 12 at Illinois: This will be an interesting one with Brandon Peters now the starting quarterback for the Illini after transferring from Michigan. He’s no slouch and he certainly has a good idea how to attack Don Brown’s defense. But can the Illini do that? Running back Reggie Corbin is back and the offensive line returns four starters. The Illinois defense was porous, among the worst nationally last year. How much can it improve this year under new defensive coordinator – head coach Lovie Smith? Prediction: WIN
Oct. 19 at Penn State: This will be a whiteout and Beaver Stadium is always a tough environment. The Nittany Lions are young at the offensive skill positions but should be tough on defense. It’s the second straight road game for the Wolverines and a week before the clash at home with Notre Dame, and will test their game-by-game approach. Prediction: LOSS
Oct. 26 Notre Dame: Michigan wants to avenge last year’s opening loss that featured an early-game lapse by the defense and a late-game surge by the offense. The Irish will be guided by a steady hand at quarterback in Ian Book, and while it could be running back by committee, the Notre Dame offense is expected to be explosive. The Irish also get a bye before facing Michigan, but the Wolverines will win for the first time in the series since 2013. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 2 at Maryland: The only thing that might be interesting about this game is whether Maryland coach Mike Locksley and Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis – they were co-offensive coordinators at Alabama last year – are still giving each other verbal jabs. The Terps have some talent like running back Anthony McFarland, but the defense returns only four starters. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 16 vs. Michigan State: Michigan State is going to be scary for any team this season because of its standout defense. Quarterback Brian Lewerke, healthy now, should not be overlooked and he’s got solid receivers and a veteran tailback. The offensive line struggled last season because of injury and went with nine different lineups, but the Spartans have experience on the line this year. This will be a defensive struggle. The Wolverines are off the weekend before, while MSU is playing Illinois. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 23 at Indiana: Sandwiched between Michigan’s chief rivals is Indiana, which is not a bad place to be for a team that has played the Wolverines tough in recent meetings. The Hoosiers have talent at the skill positions, notably running back Stevie Scott. Defensively, the Hoosiers should be tough in the secondary with three returning starters, but will they improve on yards allowed last year (423.8)? Will the Wolverines be caught looking ahead to The Game? Prediction: WIN
Nov. 30 vs. Ohio State: Here it is, The Game. The Buckeyes’ defense should be outstanding and the key will be whether quarterback Justin Fields can stay healthy through the long season. From Michigan’s side of things, at this point the offense should be humming. In many ways this game feels like it might be about how new Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and first-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day manage their jobs. Michigan’s defensive staff and returning players have been thinking about this game for a full year, wanting to right the wrongs from last year’s 62-39 loss. Can they? Prediction: LOSS. FINAL RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson checks off every box as far as Jim McElwain is concerned.

    McElwain, who spent last season as the Wolverines’ receivers coach, is now the head coach at Central Michigan, and joined The Detroit News’ “View from the Press Box” podcast this week. He spoke on a number of topics, including his formative football years growing up in Montana, his time at Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh, and, now, his expectations at Central Michigan.

    But as the season opener nears and Michigan is about to debut its new no-huddle spread offense Saturday with Patterson at the helm, McElwain shared his insights ion the Wolverines' quarterback. This will be Patterson’s second-straight season starting for them.

    “This will be great for him,” McElwain said of new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ pro-spread offense. “I’ve been fortunate to coach a lot of really good quarterbacks along the way and this guy’s release and the way he’s able to get the ball out is special. Not very many people can get the ball out of their hand and it’s gone (snaps his finger) like that.

    “His decisions, his understanding of the game, he’s a guy that’s got, whatever ‘it’ is, he has it at that position. He’s fearless. He’s competitive. He understands all the things it takes to go get a win. I really like Shea.”

    McElwain said this move to a pro-spread didn’t shock him based on the quarterbacks Harbaugh has brought to Michigan. Dylan McCaffrey is the backup, along with Joe Milton and freshman Cade McNamara.

    “To Coach’s credit, he was recruiting to that style,” McElwain said. “I don’t think this was like, ‘Oh, it’s a big turnover,’ right? It’s like taking over here (at CMU) and taking over wherever you’re at. One of the mistakes, if there is one, you try to fit immediately exactly what you’re going to do rather than, ‘All right, let’s sit back and see what we have. Now, let’s maybe grow to what we want to be, but the people you have in the program right then, let’s do what they do best.’ I think there could have been some of that moving forward (at Michigan), which, there again, adds to his brilliance.

    “You think down the road as a head coach. You come in and evaluate your personnel. Look, we’re not going to come in here and run the wishbone with the guys we have. Here’s what we have, so this is what we need to do to make these guys successful and hopefully put them in positions to do well and not expose some of the things maybe they need to work on.”

    McElwain had coached against Harbaugh, but after he was let go by Florida, he was delighted when he was offered the job. McElwain said he was at a gas station in Arizona where his daughter lives when he got the call from Harbaugh.

    “I thought he was a good guy and like the rest of us, trying to win a game and do the best for his university and his players,” McElwain said. “He’s got a great vision of bigger-picture post-football with his players, which I really like then just, ‘Hey, you’re here for four years and whatever.’  He’s at a great university. A degree from the University of Michigan puts you on a different platform, let’s face it. He knows the kind of kid he wants in his program which makes him a really good fit from the standpoint of his experience at Stanford, so he’s dealt with that type. I really don’t know what the outside world (thinks of him). I never got caught up in anything. He was a lot of fun to work with.”

    He would like to schedule Michigan, but the price has to be right. The Chips are playing at Wisconsin on Sept. 7 and at Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 21 for big paydays.

    “I think it would be great for the state,” he said. “Even when we were (on staff) at Michigan State we played Central, we played Western. Here’s what happens — I’ll shoot you straight. We can go play Wisconsin for a million and a half and Michigan State says come down the road for $200,000. Well that million and half covers a lot of sports at Central Michigan. We’re playing these paydays to cover other sports, which is the way it is, I get it.

    “If Michigan was willing to pay us what we can get at LSU and Alabama and Miami and the places we’re going, I think we should. It’s a bus trip, it’s great for the fans, they can go to the Big House. He knows they can get us for $200,000. No, I shouldn’t do that because I’ve got to cover a bunch of other sports here. I’ve got to try and get as much as we can to help the athletic department. Just because we’re a bus ride (away) doesn’t mean we’re going to do if for free. It’s my responsibility to be able to help the non-revenue sports cover their budgets. I can’t do that playing a $600,000 guarantee.”

    He wasn’t actively looking for another head coaching job when CMU opened. McElwain said he loved being in Ann Arbor.

    “I could have done that — if he would have kept me — forever,” he said.

    Here are some highlights from McElwain’s interview on the “View from the Press Box”:

    On his time at Florida: “I had a great time there. I loved the players. They gave me everything. And that’s all you can ask for as a coach. For whatever it reason, it didn’t work out. It didn’t work out. I’m proud of our staff, we won to back-to-back SEC championship games. There were some things, the people there didn’t like and I probably wasn’t what they were looking for and that’s OK. I’m totally OK with it. I’m proud of what we did there. I don’t regret anything about it. I’ve never been fired before. I was proud of what we were able to accomplish. Wished we could have seen it through, but we couldn’t. I was really happy when coach Harbaugh gave me that opportunity to come and learn from him.”

    On taking over a CMU program that went 1-11 last year: “Thanks for reminding me. I met with every player and I explained to them they have a clean slate. I tore up their bios, because it didn’t mean anything to me — eventually the leopard is going to show his spots, whatever that is. I didn’t want to come in with any preconceived idea who or what any of the players were. I gave them the opportunity to prove who they want to be, and I’ve held true to that. They know, ‘Look, here’s your second chance.’ Also, those guys that maybe were put on the pedestal, guess what, they’re not on a pedestal anymore. Everybody is on an even playing field. I’ve seen some growth out of some guys that maybe were thought of as malcontents. So far have been great. We’re each responsible for who we are and what we’re all about and that’s the thing I’ve expressed to all the players.”

    More: CMU preview: Newcomers Kalil Pimpleton, Quinten Dormady set to connect

    On recruiting to CMU: “We’ve got to be footprint-driven because we don’t have the money to go flying and driving everywhere. We have to get the best fit for Central Michigan University. This is a place that fits the right people and we need to go find that. We sell honesty and we sell who we are. We sell the experience you’re going to have being a Central Michigan Chippewa. We’re building (new facilities) and other people aren’t. Here’s your vision and here’s where you could be.

    On where he can take the Chips: “I’ve got expectations. You don’t go into this business without 'em. I really like our team. Maybe we don’t have as much firepower as we hope to in the future but a couple guys we have I think can play anywhere. I tell them, ‘Be proud of what you put on film. If we can be proud of that, we’ve had a great year.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

