Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Matt Charboneau preview the opening games of the college football season: Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee and Michigan State vs. Tulsa.

Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News breaks down Michigan defense.

New-name defense

By now you’ve heard the news: Several of Michigan’s defensive starters have moved on to the NFL. Yes, Michigan fans have had time to adjust to that reality, but fear not, coordinator Don Brown has said, because he feels good about the replacements.

Defensive ends Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich, linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback David Long are gone. Now it’s going to be all about Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson, and Central Michigan transfer Mike Danna should be in there at end, as well. Carlo Kemp moved from outside to the inside of the line last season; he’s back, along with Michael Dwumfour.

Freshman fixture?

There are high expectations for freshman Dax Hill, who has impressed with his speed during camp. But as Don Brown mentioned recently, he’s still a freshman and needs time to get acclimated to the defense.  The upside clearly is there, but Brown wants to be cautious with how quickly Hill is thrown into the mix. Still, he is very much on their “radar” in terms of playing this fall, Brown said.

Replacing Devin Bush

This is no easy task, and no one seems to be under any illusions about that. Josh Ross is the next guy up, and Brown has said repeatedly he is confident Ross can fill the void. But Bush brought more to the defense than just his athleticism, closing speed and instincts. He was the heart and soul of the defense in many ways. That’s difficult to replace and no one is asking Ross to be anything but a stalwart in the middle.

Best-name duo

Khaleke Hudson and Josh Uche. If you don’t know their names (you probably do), remember them. They’re both extremely versatile and will be strong contributors this season. Hudson, a newly elected captain, is at viper and Uche is a linebacker/rush end who is noted for his pass-rush skills. Hudson returned to Michigan for his final season because he said then he and the team have “unfinished business." Uche feels like a more complete player and coach Anthony Campanile said can be an every-down player.

Unstoppable Mason

With the move to Josh Gattis’ offense came pretty much the end of the fullback, which meant Ben Mason needed a place to go. He packed on 20 pounds of muscle and is playing defensive tackle now, although running back and special teams remain on his resume. He’s not the conventional type at tackle, and Carlo Kemp shouldn’t be worried about his job, but the linemen love the attitude and fearlessness Mason brings to their group. He is a battering ram, and what better place to have him than the defensive line.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis

Michigan football game-by-game predictions
Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News predicts Michigan's 2019 football season, game-by-game.
Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News predicts Michigan’s 2019 football season, game-by-game. Paul Sancya, AP
Aug. 31 vs. Middle Tennessee State: Michigan’s new offense will be on display under the lights and should get plenty of opportunity to flex its muscles against MTSU defensive coordinator Scott Shafer’s defense. You might remember Shafer, who spent a year at Michigan and also worked under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford. MTSU is expected to struggle mightily on offense as it tries to replace quarterback Brent Stockstill, the Conference USA MVP last year. The Wolverines are favored big in this one. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 7 vs. Army: Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown said he started preparing for (worrying about?) Army at the start of spring practices. That’s what facing a service academy offense can do to a DC. The Black Knights have won 29 games the last three seasons under coach Jeff Monken, and there are high hopes again for the program, not to mention predictions of another win over Navy. This could very well be tricky for Michigan’s defense, but the Army defense is no slouch – it forced 13 fumbles last season. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 21 at Wisconsin: The Wolverines are off the weekend before their Big Ten opener at Madison, which will be a noon Eastern kickoff. Bet Michigan was relieved it wouldn’t have to play a night game at raucous Camp Randall. As running back Jonathan Taylor goes, so go the Badgers. He rushed for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. The Badgers must fill holes on defense, particularly at linebacker. Will Michigan prevail in its first road test of the season? Prediction: WIN
Sept. 28 vs. Rutgers: Quarterback Artur Sitkowski struggled last season to say the least. He was last nationally in pass efficiency and threw 18 interceptions – worst nationally. Running back Raheem Blackshear is a talent, but whether Rutgers can improve on its 1-11 record from last year depends in large part on whether the Scarlet Knights can cut down on mistakes and whether the offense can find a way to score points. It’s hard to imagine they’ve made a significant turnaround. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 5 vs. Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ defense is highlighted by A.J. Epenesa, a tremendous pass rusher, and the offense returns a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley, who has a strong supporting cast of running backs and a couple top-notch receivers. With Stanley starting, however, Iowa is 9-9 in Big Ten games. Can he change that on the road at Michigan Stadium? Probably not. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 12 at Illinois: This will be an interesting one with Brandon Peters now the starting quarterback for the Illini after transferring from Michigan. He’s no slouch and he certainly has a good idea how to attack Don Brown’s defense. But can the Illini do that? Running back Reggie Corbin is back and the offensive line returns four starters. The Illinois defense was porous, among the worst nationally last year. How much can it improve this year under new defensive coordinator – head coach Lovie Smith? Prediction: WIN
Oct. 19 at Penn State: This will be a whiteout and Beaver Stadium is always a tough environment. The Nittany Lions are young at the offensive skill positions but should be tough on defense. It’s the second straight road game for the Wolverines and a week before the clash at home with Notre Dame, and will test their game-by-game approach. Prediction: LOSS
Oct. 26 Notre Dame: Michigan wants to avenge last year’s opening loss that featured an early-game lapse by the defense and a late-game surge by the offense. The Irish will be guided by a steady hand at quarterback in Ian Book, and while it could be running back by committee, the Notre Dame offense is expected to be explosive. The Irish also get a bye before facing Michigan, but the Wolverines will win for the first time in the series since 2013. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 2 at Maryland: The only thing that might be interesting about this game is whether Maryland coach Mike Locksley and Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis – they were co-offensive coordinators at Alabama last year – are still giving each other verbal jabs. The Terps have some talent like running back Anthony McFarland, but the defense returns only four starters. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 16 vs. Michigan State: Michigan State is going to be scary for any team this season because of its standout defense. Quarterback Brian Lewerke, healthy now, should not be overlooked and he’s got solid receivers and a veteran tailback. The offensive line struggled last season because of injury and went with nine different lineups, but the Spartans have experience on the line this year. This will be a defensive struggle. The Wolverines are off the weekend before, while MSU is playing Illinois. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 23 at Indiana: Sandwiched between Michigan’s chief rivals is Indiana, which is not a bad place to be for a team that has played the Wolverines tough in recent meetings. The Hoosiers have talent at the skill positions, notably running back Stevie Scott. Defensively, the Hoosiers should be tough in the secondary with three returning starters, but will they improve on yards allowed last year (423.8)? Will the Wolverines be caught looking ahead to The Game? Prediction: WIN
Nov. 30 vs. Ohio State: Here it is, The Game. The Buckeyes’ defense should be outstanding and the key will be whether quarterback Justin Fields can stay healthy through the long season. From Michigan’s side of things, at this point the offense should be humming. In many ways this game feels like it might be about how new Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and first-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day manage their jobs. Michigan’s defensive staff and returning players have been thinking about this game for a full year, wanting to right the wrongs from last year’s 62-39 loss. Can they? Prediction: LOSS. FINAL RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
